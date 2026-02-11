Serious Threats: Mayor of Lo Espejo Reports Drug Gangs Offered $100 Million for Her Assassination

Original article: Grave: Alcaldesa de Lo Espejo denunció que bandas narco ofrecieron $100 millones por su cabeza

A serious allegation has been made by the mayor of the Lo Espejo community, Javiera Reyes (PC), who claims to have received death threats from drug traffickers, who reportedly placed a bounty of 100 million pesos on her life.

In an interview with the newspaper La Segunda, the mayor—who is eight months pregnant—indicated that she has already filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, «after receiving and confirming information about threats against me following the actions we have taken to reclaim spaces linked to drug trafficking in our community.»

Specifically, the mayor recounted that after the recent demolition of a sports club that was taken over by drug gangs, several neighbors, who requested to remain anonymous, informed her of a sinister plot to assassinate her.

In this regard, she asserted that some of those involved have already been identified.

«We will not back down. What drives us is the safety and quality of life for our neighbors. As I have said, even in this very special moment of my life, I have more clarity and bravery to continue making the decisions that Lo Espejo needs,» the mayor stated.

Mayor Javiera Reyes’s revelation prompted immediate reactions. Initially, elected deputy and senator Karol Cariola remarked, «Offering $100 million for the life of a mayor is macabre, and it also shows her determined fight against drug trafficking.»

«Facing organized crime while pregnant is not only bravery; it is a deep love for her community and future generations,» highlighted the legislator.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Metropolitan Region, Claudio Orrego, affirmed that Mayor Javiera Reyes «once again has our full support in this battle against organized crime. We must courageously defend the recovery of public spaces and not allow criminals to intimidate us.»

Additionally, former presidential candidate Jeannette Jara commented, «Strength to you, mayor, companion, and friend.»

We will continue to provide updates.