SERNAC Demands CGE Compensate Customers in O’Higgins and Maule for Serious Billing Irregularities

SERNAC Demands CGE Compensate Customers for Billing Issues Affecting O’Higgins and Maule Regions

Through a Collective Voluntary Procedure, the service aims for the distribution company to present a proposal that includes reimbursements, compensations, and indemnifications for affected families.

This decision follows a fine of 85,000 UTM imposed on the company by the Superintendency of Electricity and Fuels (SEC) after serious billing irregularities were found in the previous July, resulting in customers receiving bills with inflated amounts.

In an effort to ensure that CGE compensates customers in the O’Higgins and Maule regions impacted by severe billing irregularities for the July 2025 consumption, the SERNAC initiated a Voluntary Collective Procedure (PVC).

This extrajudicial process commenced after the SEC imposed an 85,000 UTM fine on the electric distribution company, equating to over $5.8 billion, following verification of serious irregularities in meter reading, billing, and provision of incorrect information affecting customers in the O’Higgins and Maule regions.

Acting National Director of SERNAC, Carolina González, explained that the goal of this effort is to obtain, within a limited timeframe, a fair and adequate solution proposal from CGE that benefits customers affected by the irregularities identified by the SEC.

«It is crucial for CGE to accept this PVC with SERNAC so we can proceed promptly with a compensation proposal for the families in O’Higgins and Maule impacted by the lack of billing and inappropriate provisional billing, along with billing errors that resulted in many cases of unpayable charges,» emphasized the authority.

González added that SERNAC has already received information from the SEC and is currently working on estimating the amount for reimbursements, compensations, and indemnifications that may be warranted.

What Happened?

Last August SERNAC received around 3,100 complaints from customers in the O’Higgins and Maule regions regarding excessive billing against the CGE distribution company.

In these complaints, consumers noted that their electricity bill amounts had increased disproportionately and unjustifiably, often exceeding one million pesos.

Following this situation, SERNAC coordinated with the SEC to address this issue, and an investigation was initiated by the supervisory body to determine potential responsibilities, culminating this Wednesday with the imposition of substantial fines.

Compensations

After reviewing the technical report and fines imposed by the SEC, SERNAC initiated the Voluntary Collective Procedure (PVC) with the electric service distributor «CGE» to work on reimbursements, including interest and adjustments, as well as necessary compensations and indemnifications for families in the O’Higgins and Maule regions who were affected.

It is important to note that the fines imposed by the SEC are for fiscal benefit, whereas the efforts of SERNAC aim, among other objectives, to ensure the electric company returns the excess charges that were improperly applied and compensates the impacted customers.

Additionally, the service will request that CGE adopt measures to cease the conduct, to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future.

The Acting National Director of SERNAC reiterated that companies must act professionally, thus having the obligation to take all necessary measures to provide a quality service, especially in basic services where consumers cannot choose to switch companies.

«Consumers have the right to receive a detailed monthly bill with accurate and timely information regarding the price or rate of the product or service contracted. They also have the right to be charged accurately,» González stated.

In this context, the authority indicated that for readings of electricity, water, and gas services, companies should perform periodic readings and apply the respective rates accordingly, as per current regulations.

Where to File Complaints

If you experience any violation of your rights, you can file a complaint with SERNAC through the following channels:

Accessing the Consumer Portal using your SERNAC Key or Unique Key .

using your or . Scheduling a consultation through TeleAttention to receive guidance from an executive.

to receive guidance from an executive. Calling for free from Monday to Friday between 09:00 to 19:00 hrs.

Visiting any of the SERNAC’s public service offices across the country.

Provided by SERNAC