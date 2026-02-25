Sheinbaum Affirms World Cup 2026 Will Proceed Smoothly in Mexico Amid Violence Speculations

Original article: «No hay cancelaciones»: Sheinbaum asegura que el Mundial 2026 transcurrirá con normalidad en México

The President disclosed that FIFA and the football federations reaffirm their confidence in the country for hosting the World Cup, highlighting the return to normalcy in flights and roads following the blockades and violent incidents after the death of «El Mencho».

In a strong message to the international community, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo cleared up any speculation regarding a potential cancellation of World Cup 2026 matches in the country, following recent episodes of violence linked to the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, «El Mencho», leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

During her morning conference at the National Palace, the federal chief was emphatic in stating that sporting commitments remain firm.

«There are no cancellations» of World Cup matches, nor «anything, anything, anything,» declared Sheinbaum Pardo, in a decisive statement aimed at quelling rumors circulating on social media and some international media outlets.

Restoration of Normalcy and Economic Shielding

The President detailed how the security strategy implemented by her administration enabled the swift restoration of order in affected areas.

«All flights, roads, and bus travel have resumed without issues,» she affirmed, praising the efforts of the Armed Forces and state governments in containing violent reactions from organized crime, which included blockades and vehicle burnings across various states in the republic.

In this context, Sheinbaum linked internal stability with confidence perception in the markets and internationally. When questioned about the behavior of the Mexican peso against the dollar in the days following the attacks, the president cited the strength of the currency as a barometer of credibility in her administration. «How would the peso be if there were no confidence in the government and in the country? In the medium and long term, the outlook for this year looks good,» she expressed, then providing encouraging economic data: «By the way, 2025 closed with a 2.8 percent growth rate, when only 1.4 percent or something similar had been anticipated—it’s double that—and for 2026, all signs indicate it will be an even better year.»

Additionally, she indicated that economic dynamism would be driven by public spending and private initiatives. «With the investment program we have, we will significantly boost the economy, and the World Cup will bring considerable benefits in tourism and services,» she emphasized, highlighting the multiplier effect of the sporting event.

Federations Reaffirm Support for Mexico



In her daily press conference, Sheinbaum revealed that there is fluid and positive communication with the governing bodies of world football. She emphasized that both the Mexican Football Federation and the Portuguese Federation have confirmed their willingness to hold the preparatory friendly match in Mexico on March 28.

«In other words, there are no problems,» insisted the president. She then read an official communication from the Portuguese Football Federation reaffirming the intention to hold the match.

«The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and the Mexican Football Federation express their mutual desire to hold the preparatory match for the World Cup 2026 in Mexico on March 28. Currently, the date and venue of the match remain unchanged,» stated the document.

FIFA Reaffirms Trust in Sheinbaum

However, support did not come solely from national federations. Sheinbaum revealed that the president of world football, Gianni Infantino, also expressed confidence in the successful conduct of the sporting event in Mexico.

«Yesterday, Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, mentioned that we are in communication and that he has confidence,» stated the president, referring to remarks made by the Swiss official in Colombia.

Infantino assured that FIFA is monitoring the situation but emphasized total confidence in Mexican institutions to ensure order during the playoff matches and group stage.

«We have complete trust in Mexico, in President Sheinbaum, and in the authorities, and we are convinced that everything will unfold in the best possible way,» stated the leader, as reported by Uno TV.

«We have matches in a month in Mexico, in the playoffs for the World Cup, and the Azteca Stadium will also be inaugurated. Mexico is a great country, a football country. Things happen in all countries around the world. That’s why we have states, police, and authorities to ensure order and security,» he emphasized.

The Swiss went further, publicly reiterating his support for the Mexican executive. «On my part, and on behalf of FIFA, absolute trust in President Sheinbaum, in Mexico. We are in regular contact with the Presidency and the authorities and continue to monitor the situation,» he declared, dismissing any versions suggesting a potential relocation of venues.

Infantino also took the opportunity to distance FIFA from any political controversy, focusing the discourse on the unifying power of sport.

«We do not do politics; we do football. We support everything good that football can do: unite countries, unite the world, work for girls, boys, and peace in the world,» he concluded in an interview with AS Colombia.

á