Sheinbaum Rejects U.S. Interference in Venezuela, Advocating for Sovereignty and Self-Determination

Sheinbaum defended her country’s sovereign foreign policy in response to statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who confirmed that he secretly ordered the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to conduct covert operations—including lethal actions—within the Caribbean nation.

During her routine morning press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized that based on the principles enshrined in the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, her administration will steadfastly uphold the principle of self-determination for peoples while opposing any form of foreign interference or invasion.

“We defend the self-determination of peoples and reject interference and invasion. This stance is not only a matter of conviction but is also established in our Constitution,” she asserted.

This measure, confirmed by the U.S. President and initially reported by The New York Times, marks a dangerous escalation in Washington’s campaign to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

The revelation comes amid rising tensions marked by U.S. military deployments in the Caribbean Sea, which the republican administration has justified as efforts to combat drug trafficking.

As part of this offensive, Washington has deployed eight ships and a submarine off the Venezuelan coast, destroying at least three vessels accused—without evidence—of transporting drugs from the Caribbean nation to the U.S., resulting in 14 fatalities.

According to the Times, U.S. officials “have made it clear, privately, that the ultimate goal is to oust Maduro from power.”

Mexico Remains Steadfast in Humanitarian Support and Diplomatic Independence

During the conference, Sheinbaum clarified that Mexico’s relations with Cuba and Venezuela do not impact trade or negotiations regarding the USMCA.

“The United States knows that Mexico is an independent, free, and sovereign country, and that the decisions we make are our own,” she noted.

She also reiterated that support for countries like Cuba will continue for humanitarian and solidarity reasons, highlighting that Mexico has surplus diesel and will provide aid when necessary.

“It’s about purchasing fuel, like other countries do. Right now, there is a surplus of diesel, in particular, and we are exporting it,” she pointed out.

It is worth mentioning that both Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Sheinbaum have announced their decision not to attend the upcoming Summit of the Americas, viewing it as an exclusive event that only gathers the “friends of the U.S.”

Below you can watch President Sheinbaum’s full address:

Original article: Sheinbaum rechaza injerencia de EE.UU. en Venezuela y defiende soberanía y autodeterminación de los pueblos