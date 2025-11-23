Significant Support for Mapuche Candidates in Araucanía: Four Senate Hopefuls Garner Over 21% of Regional Votes

Original article: Alta votación de candidaturas mapuche en la Araucanía: 4 postulantes al Senado obtuvieron más del 21 % del sufragio regional

Four Mapuche Candidates Achieve Over 21% of Regional Votes

The senatorial election in La Araucanía marked an unprecedented political milestone as four Mapuche candidates collectively secured 138,780 votes, reflecting one of the most significant electoral expressions of the Mapuche people in parliamentary elections. Although they represented minority slots compared to a large field of candidates (25), their electoral weight, accounting for nearly a third of the electorate, was evident.

The standout result of the day came from former Temuco mayor, ex-deputy, ex-minister, and ex-intendant, Francisco Huenchumilla (DC), running for re-election under the Pact Unity for Chile. He garnered 56,194 votes, equivalent to 8.59% of the total regional votes, becoming the sole Mapuche candidate elected to the Senate. His vote count—the highest among this group—reinforces the support he has built across various urban and rural communes.

Moreover, three other Mapuche candidates achieved highly competitive figures. Former president of the Constitutional Convention, Elisa Loncón Antileo, running as an independent supported by the PC in the Pact Unity for Chile, received 39,221 votes, which translates to 6.0%. Additionally, lawyer and activist Rosita Catrileo, also independent, received 25,657 votes, or 3.92% of the total regional vote. Aucán Huilcamán, another independent backed by the Green Ecologist Party, achieved 17,708 votes, amounting to 2.71% of the regional total.

Collectively, these results affirm a Mapuche voting strength exceeding 138,000 votes, indicative of an active and growing participation in regional politics. This performance underscores a sustained trend: the Mapuche electorate—now close to 30% of the electoral roll in La Araucanía—emerges as a decisive force in shaping the parliamentary representation in the southern part of the country.

Here are the percentages for the four Mapuche Senate candidates in La Araucanía:

Aucán Huilcamán: 2.71%

Francisco Huenchumilla: 8.59%

Elisa Loncón: 6.0%

Rosita Catrileo: 3.92%

🔸 The total percentage achieved by Mapuche candidates stands at: 21.22% of the total regional vote.

Following the final election results, Elisa Loncón Antileo, who came very close to being elected, expressed gratitude on her social media: “To all the citizens who supported us: Thank you from the bottom of my heart! To my team and collaborators: your work was impeccable (…) We especially thank the 39,221 people who trusted us. We were just 900 votes away from bringing the voice of the marginalized to the Senate. We didn’t make it, but we will continue to fight (…) We ran a clean campaign that prioritized ideas, truth, and hope. Let’s stay firm and organized (…) Now, let’s unite to support Jeannette Jara in the presidential runoff. The hope for a new Chile is still underway.”