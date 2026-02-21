Original article: El algoritmo silencia a Epstein: Mientras RRSS invisibilizan la red de pedofilia de las élites, viralizan la moda therians

Digital Psyops: Are Therians Being Used to Divert Attention from the Elite Crimes in the Epstein Case?

In an age of information overload, the critical question has shifted from what is happening in the world to what we choose to see. While newsrooms and social media algorithms buzz with a so-called «teen fashion» flooding video feeds of young people identifying as animals (Therians), on the other side of the mirror, justice and the public witness the murkiest declassification in recent history: the files of Jeffrey Epstein. The dissonance between what we consume and what we ought to know is, at the very least, alarming.

Journalist Allan Lorence, through the information community AJ+, has posed a series of provocative questions: Are they using a teenage hobby to make you forget about the abuses of the wealthy?

In his analysis, Lorence notes that the massive viral spread of Therians in the West coincidentally aligns with periods of high political tension and uncomfortable revelations, such as the massive leaks in the Epstein case, Javier Milei’s labor reform in Argentina, or the humanitarian crisis in Cuba.

Far from being an unfounded conspiracy theory, AJ+ points out that this phenomenon has a name in modern warfare manuals: PSYOPS (Psychological Operations). «A proven tactic is information flooding, which consists of inundating your feed with ridiculous topics to induce information fatigue and distract you,» the report states. Documented cases like the Ernest Boyce operation—where the U.S. military used fake profiles to manipulate narratives—demonstrate that war is no longer fought with pamphlets from planes but with algorithms deciding what deserves our attention. And while it cannot be proven that the CIA is behind the ‘human wolves’ videos, the conclusion of AJ+ is devastatingly simple: Therians do not control the economy or laws in the world. Epstein’s elites do.

Five Keys to Global Impunity: Epstein, the Murky Mirror of Power

As attention turns to the bizarre, the Epstein case continues its judicial and media journey with the weight of a corpse unwilling to be buried. As detailed by Agenda Pública, we face «the murkiest mirror reflecting international elites«. The more than three million declassified documents are not just a phone directory of celebrities; they are proof that impunity is the modus vivendi of the powerful.

The revelations take us deep into the underbelly of the system: from the sex trafficking network run by aristocrat Ghislaine Maxwell to the «perfect storm» of negligence that allowed Epstein’s «suicide» in a maximum-security prison in 2019, just as he was about to speak. The forced declassification by Congress—a move allowed by Trump, who believed it would harm the Democrats—has ended up splattering all equally. Names like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, or Prince Andrew—the latter recently detained in the UK—populate the documents. Yet, justice advances at two speeds: while criminal investigations are opened in the UK, France, Norway, or Mexico, the case in the United States has bogged down in a political battle where the names of the «untouchables» are systematically redacted or censored by the Department of Homeland Security. The haunting question remains: who and why continues to protect the holders of power?

The Unusual Silence of the Clergy: Chomalí Talks about Therians, but Not Pedophilia

In this context of systemic sexual crimes against minors, elite prostitution networks, and international complicity, the emergence of voice from Cardinal Fernando Chomalí, Archbishop of Santiago, seems grotesquely out of focus. While Epstein’s files reveal child sex trafficking networks operating with the complicity of bankers, politicians, and heads of state, the top authority of the Church in Chile has chosen to use his platform to analyze Therians, according to a publication by El Dínamo.

With a lucidity many would appreciate applying to the crimes that have plagued his own institution, Chomalí notes that «behind the Therians is a disappointment with humanity» and that young people are alone because «we have abandoned them,» sentiments that are unusual and profoundly critical by omission.

That a cardinal would speak about the loneliness of youth and their search for identity in viral trends but not devote a single line to the pedophilia scandals that have devastated the lives of hundreds of children — including individuals from his own institution— is a glaring reflection of the hypocrisy denounced by analysts.

The Church, which has been criticized for decades for concealing sexual abuses within its ranks, prefers to pontificate on a teenage subculture rather than face the reality that child abuse is not a trend, but a structural crime that, as demonstrated by the Epstein case, also nests within global elites.