Social Movements Mobilize in Colombia: III Summit Calls for End to U.S. Intervention

Original article: Movimientos sociales toman Colombia: III Cumbre exige fin de la injerencia de EE.UU.

Over a thousand leaders and representatives from social movements are set to gather in Colombia to participate in the III Social Summit of the Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, demanding an end to U.S. intervention in the region.

This meeting, scheduled for the weekend in Santa Marta, northern Colombia, will serve as a platform for discussions on peace, sovereignty, and regional integration.

Fabio Arias, president of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) of Colombia, confirmed that one of the key issues to be raised by the summit attendees will be their demand to put an end to Washington’s aggression and interference in the internal affairs of Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Arias pointed out that the White House has used the alleged «war on drugs» as a justification to apply political and military pressure on countries like Venezuela and Colombia.

“There is an imperialist aggression and harassment from the U.S. The aggression against Venezuela and Colombia must be understood as aggression against all of Latin America and the Caribbean. Defending sovereignty fundamentally entails respecting the principle of self-determination of peoples,” Arias stated, as reported by TeleSUR.

Meanwhile, Carlos García, spokesperson for the National Popular Assembly, confirmed that the event will promote social justice and the strengthening of human rights, considering that the struggle for health, housing, education, and recreation are essential pillars for equitable development and the dignity of peoples.

Strengthening the Agenda for Integration in Latin America and the Caribbean

The III Social Summit of the Peoples will take place on November 8 and 9 in Santa Marta, just before the IV Summit of CELAC-European Union (EU), which will also be held in the Colombian city under the pro tempore presidency of Gustavo Petro.

It is expected that the Colombian president will take part in the opening of the social gathering, as confirmed by local media.

This popular forum is designed as a space for various organizations and social movements from Latin America and the Caribbean to actively contribute to the consolidation of the regional integration agenda.

Through this initiative, the aim is to promote greater political engagement within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), from a popular, democratic, sovereign, inclusive, anti-patriarchal, and environmental perspective, with national, regional, and international implications.

Working Groups for Sovereignty and Self-Determination

During the two-day event, nine thematic tables will be established to address key challenges such as the defense of sovereignty and self-determination of peoples; the development of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace; human rights and human security; foreign non-intervention in internal affairs; the offensive of U.S. interventionism in the region; and threats to peace in the area.

The event will kick off on November 8 at the Polisur auditorium, featuring simultaneous activities at various universities in Santa Marta. On November 9, it will conclude with the reading of the Final Declaration of the Social Summit and a large mobilization in Santa Marta.