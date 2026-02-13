Solidarity on the High Seas: Cuba Receives 800 Tons of Food and Hygiene Supplies from Mexico

Original article: Solidaridad que llega a puerto: Cuba recibe 800 toneladas de alimentos e higiene desde México

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Affirms Ongoing Commitment to Cuba with Planned Second Humanitarian Aid Shipment Following Return of Two Vessels to Havana

In a gesture of solidarity, two ships from the Mexican Navy docked on the shores of Havana, delivering a total of 800 tons of humanitarian aid to the Cuban people.

This act by President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government not only provides tangible relief but also serves as a political statement of support for the island amidst ongoing challenges, which have been exacerbated by the tightening of the economic and energy blockade imposed by the United States.

It is worth noting that on January 29, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over an alleged «Cuban threat» to national security, authorizing tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to Havana.

The cargo was received on Wednesday afternoon by Minister of Domestic Trade Betsy Díaz Velázquez, who highlighted the significance of this support in the current context facing the Caribbean nation.

The minister personally thanked President Sheinbaum, emphasizing the courage and consistency of her government in supporting the island, despite the adverse international context characterized by increasing restrictive policies against it.

Díaz Velázquez provided detailed information about the assistance, indicating it includes a wide range of food products and personal hygiene supplies, which will be strategically distributed across different areas of the country to maximize their impact on the population.

The logistical operation, coordinated between Cuban authorities and the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, enabled the dispatch of two vessels with specific loads. The vessel Papaloapan transported approximately 536 tons of provisions, including liquid milk, meats, cookies, beans, rice, tuna, sardines, and vegetable oil, along with a significant quantity of personal hygiene items. Meanwhile, the vessel Isla Holbox carried around 277 tons of powdered milk, a highly demanded and nutritionally valuable resource for the population.

The moment of receipt provided a platform for the Cuban minister to contextualize the value of this donation beyond its material worth. In her statements, Díaz Velázquez connected the Mexican aid with the difficult circumstances the island faces due to U.S. foreign policy.

“In times when we navigate difficulties, where the intensification of measures imposed by the U.S. government and attempts to suffocate us are worsening, this support is appreciated even more,” the Minister of Domestic Trade declared, directly referencing the impact of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade suffered by Cuba.

The brotherhood between the two nations was also reflected on social media, where the Cuban ambassador to Mexico, Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, shared a photo of the vessels arriving and expressed his gratitude for Sheinbaum’s administration’s efforts.

The shores of Havana welcome the two vessels from the Navy with material aid donated by #Mexico to #Cuba! Thank you, Mexico! Soon in port and to the Cuban population. pic.twitter.com/Ar0iWd0f5w — Eugenio Martínez Enríquez (@EugenioMtnez) February 12, 2026

Thank you, thank you to the President, to so many Mexicans who worked to ensure that help reaches the people of Cuba; the Secretary of the Navy; the Presidency Office; the Secretary of Foreign Affairs; the Mexican Embassy in Havana… pic.twitter.com/D6dwNBvpU0 — Eugenio Martínez Enríquez (@EugenioMtnez) February 12, 2026

“The shores of Havana welcome the two vessels from the Navy with material aid donated by Mexico to Cuba! Thank you, Mexico! Soon in port and to the Cuban population,” wrote the diplomat on social media X, celebrating the imminent arrival of supplies to their final recipients.

…and so many Mexican brothers who devoted their time to make this generous first donation possible. The humanitarian spirit and solidarity of Mexico accompany Cuba. — Eugenio Martínez Enríquez (@EugenioMtnez) February 12, 2026

In a similar vein, the Communist Party of Cuba celebrated the arrival of the two Mexican Navy vessels with humanitarian aid at the port of Havana.

“In the face of the new and cruel imperial onslaught, #CubaIsNotAlone,” they emphasized in a message accompanied by a video showcasing the vessels.

The two Navy vessels from #Mexico arrive at the port of #Havana with help for the Cuban people. In the face of the new and cruel imperial onslaught, #CubaIsNotAlone pic.twitter.com/oRmydaytU7 — Communist Party of Cuba (@PartidoPCC) February 12, 2026

This humanitarian action is part of a consistent foreign policy stance by Mexico. The Mexican government has repeatedly expressed its unwavering support for Cuba’s sovereignty, categorically rejecting any policies that undermine this principle and foster hostility towards the island.

With this new shipment of 800 tons, Mexico not only provides resources but also reaffirms its commitment to the self-determination of peoples and the building of bridges of solidarity, even amidst geopolitical storms.

It is important to remember that Sheinbaum’s administration announced this shipment as a symbol of «solidarity and humanitarian aid» in the midst of its efforts to support Cuba, particularly after it halted shipments of crude oil to Havana following Trump’s decree threatening tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island.

Nonetheless, the Mexican president has made it clear that her administration remains committed to Cuba, with plans for a second humanitarian aid shipment to the island following the return of these vessels to their country.