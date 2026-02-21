SQM Salar Union Dismisses «Communication Show» Claims Amid Labor Inspections by the Labor Directorate

Original article: «Es garantía de derechos»: Sindicato SQM Salar descarta «show comunicacional» en fiscalización de la DT a faenas del Salar de Atacama

This week, the Labor Directorate partially suspended operations at SQM Salar and Albemarle, two lithium extraction companies operating in the Salar de Atacama, for failing to provide the minimum amount of potable water for their workers and lacking sanitary facilities that meet legal standards.

The agency stated that this inspection is part of a focused program targeting companies extracting natural resources, conducted over three days and led by the acting National Labor Director, Sergio Santibáñez.

According to the Labor Directorate, «Health Ministry Decree 594 specifies that sanitary facilities must not be located more than 75 meters from the work area and that the workplace must ensure access to potable water. If a company has its own supply system, it must provide a minimum of 100 liters of water per person per day.»

Claims of a «Communication Show»

Following the measures taken by the Labor Directorate, Claudio Castillo, president of the Andean Supervisor and General Role Union of SQM, accused the oversight body of staging a «communication show,» lamenting that «people like this come from Santiago to the regions without understanding the reality of mining, which is a significant contribution to the national economy.»

These remarks, echoed by several media outlets, were rejected by the SQM Salar Workers’ Union, which expressed its support for the inspections carried out by the Labor Directorate.

«The inspection is not a spectacle; it is a guarantee of rights,» stated the union in a declaration directed to its members and the public.

They added, «We categorically reject any attempts to delegitimize the inspection’s work through derogatory labels aimed at discrediting it. Inspections are not public relations stunts, but legal procedures intended to verify compliance with regulations and prevent accidents, abuses, and violations,» the SQM Salar Union affirmed.

In this context, they highlighted that inspections by the Labor Directorate «are an essential state tool to safeguard the life, health, dignity, and labor rights of workers, particularly in high-risk industries such as mining.»

Inspection Details

In the case of SQM Salar, inspected on Tuesday, February 17, in the Salar de Atacama and on Thursday, March 19, at its Lithium Carmen plant in Antofagasta, failures were detected. At the Salar de Atacama site, toilets were found to be approximately 250 meters away, and the supply of potable water was only provided through plastic bottles for workers exposed to the elements, leading to partial suspension of operations.

Additionally, a contractor’s operations were suspended during the inspection for failing to provide adequate personal protective equipment for its employees in light of the significant temperature fluctuations typical of a site located about 2,300 meters above sea level.

During the inspection at the Salar del Carmen, similar failures regarding the provision of potable water and sanitary facilities were noted. It was confirmed that the toilets were further than allowed by Decree No. 594 and that work areas lacked accessible potable water for workers. As a result, two specific ponds at the plant were suspended, according to the Labor Directorate report.

After the initial inspection at the Salar de Atacama, the company submitted documentation on Friday, February 20, to lift the partial suspension of operations, which is currently under review by the Regional Labor Directorate of Antofagasta, while corrections at the Carmen site remain pending.

As for Albemarle, inspections conducted on Wednesday, February 18, revealed similar violations as the toilets were placed farther than the legal allowance specified in Decree No. 594, and work areas lacked access to potable water for employees.

Failures in providing personal protective equipment for workers at the dining facilities were also verified.

According to information from the Regional Labor Directorate of Antofagasta, Albemarle submitted photographic evidence and videos of corrections made on-site between Thursday, February 19, and Friday, February 20. This confirmed the installation of both mobile and fixed toilets and hydration points for workers.

The company also provided a monthly plan for the placement of mobile water and toilet points in alignment with the tasks performed by its laborers, along with new arrangements for breaks for night workers, a situation that was also flagged during inspections.

These corrections allowed for the lifting of the partial suspension of operations at the Salar de Atacama.

🚨 The Labor Directorate partially suspended operations at SQM Salar and Albemarle in San Pedro de Atacama after detecting failures in hygiene and safety. The inspection was led by the acting national director, Sergio Santibáñez, along with the Inspection Unit… pic.twitter.com/OX1LCLrdC1 — Dirección del Trabajo (@DirecDelTrabajo) February 19, 2026

El Ciudadano