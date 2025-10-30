Strong Support for Pacto Histórico in Colombia as Over 2.7 Million Participate in Internal Consultation

Original article: Gran apoyo al Pacto Histórico en Colombia

By Florencia Lagos Neumann, International Analyst

In Colombia, more than 2.75 million citizens cast their votes in the internal consultation of Pacto Histórico. This event is deemed successful, especially with 7 months remaining until the presidential elections.

Senator Iván Cepeda, a human rights advocate and son of Manuel Cepeda, a Communist Party leader and congressman of the Patriotic Union who was assassinated in 1994, defeated former Health Minister Carolina Corcho by nearly 37%.

Cepeda reported irregularities in the election, including “nonexistent polling stations” in cities such as Medellín, Cartagena, Barranquilla, and Sincelejo.

According to Pacto Histórico Representative Gabriel Becerra: “Against all odds and amidst significant legal, political, and media challenges, Pacto Histórico is advancing in its transformation from a coalition of parties into a unified political movement with diverse groups, achieving strong popular support.”

The next step will be to assess their strength in March 2026 alongside various left-center actors in a process involving representatives of what is to be called the “Broad Front.”

Analysts believe that the voter turnout exceeding 2.75 million indicates that Pacto Histórico possesses the strength for future electoral contests and hints at substantial support for its congressional representation.

“Progressive and left sectors are establishing themselves ahead of the parliamentary elections in March and presidential elections in May as a leading political actor with great potential to maintain governance and significant congressional representation capable of deepening reform plans. This impacts the overall political landscape of the country… Unlike the right, we have demonstrated our ability to engage the people in deciding future candidacies, establishing ourselves as the foremost political force in the country,” emphasized Representative Gabriel Becerra.

In light of this and considering threats from the U.S. government, the outcome supports President Gustavo Petro’s leadership, which has pursued a foreign policy distinct from that of the historical elites that have governed Colombia.

“A foreign policy focused on strategic issues such as combating global warming, fighting fascism, advocating for multilateralism, and reforming political institutions like the United Nations, which have proven inadequate in terms of greater inclusivity and democracy for Global South countries… Our government made decisions to differentiate ourselves from the state of Israel, withdrawing our ambassador and severing diplomatic ties, as well as voicing against genocide and extermination,” stated Representative Gabriel Becerra.

Additionally, Colombia’s foreign policy prioritizes the region: the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) is currently headed by Colombia’s President, Gustavo Petro.

This approach reinforces the vision of a sovereign and autonomous Latin America and the Caribbean, seeking deeper integration and aiming to resolve conflicts through peace, diplomacy, and politics rather than force.

By Florencia Lagos Neumann, International Analyst, Master’s in Contemporary History and International Relations. Social media X: @FlorenciaLagosN