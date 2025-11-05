Supreme Court Upholds Fine Against Salmones Blumar for Providing False Information on Anti-Parasitic Treatment

The Supreme Court has supported Sernapesca and upheld the fine against Blumar. This is not an isolated event: the south is not a sacrifice zone, and the State must enhance ecosystem protection.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court accepted the appeal and, through a replacement ruling, confirmed the fine imposed by Sernapesca on Salmones Blumar S.A. for submitting «false or unreliable information» regarding an anti-parasitic treatment at the Concheo 2 facility in the Aysén Region. This ruling overturns a previous decision by the Coyhaique Court that had annulled the penalty.

What is Being Penalized?

According to the ruling, the company submitted a «Daily Work Log» indicating that the bath with the anti-parasitic treatment was already underway on November 24, 2019, to extend the window required by the health program. Inspections revealed that the treatments were conducted later, rendering the document not truthful. This conduct violates Article 113 of the General Fishing and Aquaculture Law and related regulations regarding caligus (sea lice).

The Rule is Clear: «Window in Progress» or No Extension

The Sernapesca Instruction for the extension of treatment windows requires that the salmon farming center already be treating to qualify for the extension. This condition—»window in progress»—was what Blumar attempted to support with a document later disproven by inspection.

It is important to note that treatment windows coordinate the use of anti-parasitics to manage caligus infestations. These chemicals and procedures have potential impacts on the marine environment, making traceability and accuracy of information indispensable. The court’s affirmation of the fine reinforces the standard of public control in an industry with a history of socio-environmental conflict in regions such as Los Ríos, Aysén, Los Lagos, and Magallanes.

The fine against Blumar remains in effect following confirmation of false reporting regarding an anti-parasitic treatment.

Furthermore, specialized media such as Diario Constitucional report that the reinstated penalty amounts to 500 UTM (approximately $34 million) related to the case at the Concheo 2 facility. Beyond the financial aspect, the significant issue is the precedent: providing unreliable data to enforce a «window» not only violates health regulations but also undermines the social license of an industry heavily reliant on chemicals in fragile ecosystems.

From a common good and territory perspective, this case confirms what communities, artisanal fishing unions, and socio-environmental organizations have been saying for years: without strict oversight and effective sanctions, salmon farming will continue to push regulatory limits to sustain its model. The fine against Salmones Blumar is not an «isolated incident» but a reminder that the south is not a sacrifice zone and that the State must raise the standard for ecosystem protection.

Review the Supreme Court’s ruling here:

SERNAPESCA+CENTRO+CONCHEO+CON+SALMONES+BLUMAR+SUPREMADownload

