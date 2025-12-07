The Choice for Chile: Stand Against U.S. Influence or Succumb to Trump Policy

Original article: Votar por Chile o votar por Trump

By Manuel Riesco, Vice President of CENDA

The United States has indicated that in response to the inevitable rise of rival emerging powers whose economies are now comparable, its new strategy involves withdrawing from regions it can no longer control, such as Europe and the Middle East, to focus on reaffirming its «hegemony over the Western Hemisphere.»

To achieve this, they have revived the strategy of «America for the Americans,» now branded as «Monroe-Trump,» which they claim will be upheld through direct interventions and local collaborators.

This situation presents Latin America with the imperative to defend its sovereignty by all means, both individually and collectively, altering the order of priorities, internal alliances, and also the nature of the upcoming election: it is now a choice between voting for Chile or voting for Trump.

The new national strategy of the U.S. brutally exposes how it conceives and seeks to impose what it defines as its national interests, namely maximizing its power under the new global conditions where it faces rival powers that have already reached similar dimensions and are set to displace it in the future.

Reading this document is crucial although not pleasant, as its language is not diplomatic but rather expresses itself with a brutish and arrogant tone, boasting and shamelessly threatening with its powerful might.

Like all bullying, however, it reflects the attempt of a relatively small actor trying to impose itself over a group that far surpasses it in number: in this case, it is evident since the population of the U.S. represents only about 4 percent of the world total and a third of each of its two largest rivals.

This occurs at a time when the countries where the overwhelming majority of humanity resides are rapidly transitioning from old feudal agrarian systems to modern urban production methods, which for three centuries granted world hegemony to the self-proclaimed «West»—which collectively harbors only one-tenth of the total population—simply because it accessed this mode of production earlier.

Essentially, the new U.S. strategy adopts, with predatory aggression yet substantial realism, this inevitable change in global power dynamics, which is currently experiencing a seismic shift, representative of the tremors of a qualitative break in the gradual advancement occurring in the tectonic depths of society.

What does the U.S. propose? To withdraw from areas deemed non-priority, particularly from Europe and the Middle East, to concentrate on literally increasing «its hegemony over the Western Hemisphere» and thus do everything possible to prevent its main rival, China, from doing the same in its respective sphere of influence and beyond.

The problem for Latin America is that it is regarded as a central part of the «Western Hemisphere» on which the U.S. aims to reenact the doctrine of «America for the Americans,» literally rebaptized as the «Monroe-Trump» doctrine. It intends to apply this, as they declare, through direct interventions as well as through the actions of local accomplices who serve as vanguards.

In this context, Latin America has no other alternative but to vigorously defend its sovereignty, each country individually while also rapidly advancing regional integration on all fronts, including not just the economic but also the military aspect— the only way to achieve this at a minimal level. Simultaneously, it must isolate, in each country and within the region, those local yanaconas who side with the U.S. against the national interest of their countries and region.

Immediately, in Chile, it is essential to isolate those who have shamelessly proclaimed and are actively collaborating, in clear betrayal of national interests, with the new strategy of the retreating hegemon.

This is also the main dilemma of the upcoming election: vote for Chile or vote for Trump.

