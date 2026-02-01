The Hidden Side of Bukele’s Security Model Unseen by Kast: Over 480 Deaths in Prisons, 94% Non-Gang Members

Original article: El otro modelo Bukele que no vio Kast en su tour a El Salvador: Al menos 480 muertos en cárceles, 94 % no eran pandilleros

José Antonio Kast Visits El Salvador to Explore Bukele’s Mega Prisons

On January 30, 2026, Chile’s elected president, José Antonio Kast, concluded his visit to El Salvador, focused on public safety policies. The trip’s highlight was a meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to discuss strategies against organized crime and the role of the penitentiary system. Kast described El Salvador’s experience as «a beacon of hope in restoring security,» according to media reports.

This meeting occurred amidst a regional backdrop marked by the rise of transnational criminal organizations, such as the Tren de Aragua, thus sparking increased interest in El Salvador’s implemented strategies.

Defending his approach, Bukele warned, «If you spare the wolf, you sacrifice the sheep.» While this model has received praise from some international political figures, including Kast for its effectiveness in reducing street violence, it faces severe criticism from human rights organizations.

The Dark Side of Bukele’s Prison System

Simultaneously during Kast’s visit, the Spanish newspaper El País published an extensive report based on a document by the organization Socorro Jurídico Humanitario (SJH). This document reveals that during Bukele’s emergency regime, at least 470 individuals have died while in state custody (updated to at least 480 as of January 31). The investigation highlights that 94% of the deceased were not gang members, including cases of evangelical pastors, union leaders, taxi drivers, and four minors.

The SJH report, compiled over nearly four years, indicates that 31.8% of the deaths were violent, with a similar percentage attributed to lack of medical attention. Many causes were recorded as «excessive inquiry,» a practice that aims to prevent their classification as homicides. The majority of deaths (40.9%) occurred at the Izalco prison, a facility that is off-limits to local press, unlike the publicly discussed CECOT.

The state of emergency, initially lasting 30 days, has now extended to 45 months and has reportedly been used to suppress dissenting voices. The report notes that both SJH and Cristosal exited El Salvador in 2025 due to governmental backlash. Estimates suggest the actual number of prison deaths could reach 1,300, with bodies buried in unmarked graves without notifying families, presenting a grim picture that starkly contrasts with the official narrative promoted internationally.

