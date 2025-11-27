Original article: “Me llaman comunista para esconder la verdad”: Rixi Moncada responde a Trump y acusa temor a democratizar la economía

«They Call Me a Communist to Hide the Truth»: Rixi Moncada Responds to Trump and Accuses Fears of Democratizing the Economy

The presidential candidate of Honduras from the Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre), Rixi Moncada, responded on Wednesday to U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments labeling her as «close to communism.» Moncada noted that Washington fears the deep economic and fiscal reforms she aims to implement if victorious in the upcoming elections on November 30th.

The leading contender, as suggested by various pre-election polls, used the social media platform X to clarify and detail the backdrop of the Republican businessman’s criticisms.

«They call me a communist to hide the truth: they fear the democratization of the economy, they are terrified of the Fair Tax Justice Law; they want money to remain a privilege for the ten richest families in the country and not a right for the people,» she asserted.

It is significant to note that during an event held in San Pedro Sula, the educator and attorney presented her Government Plan «Democratization of the Economy 2026-2030» on November 19, a proposal aimed at structurally transforming the State to end the historical privileges of economic power groups while strengthening social justice.

The program seeks to halt the neoliberal model controlled by ten families for over 40 years, which has adversely affected the Honduran people and stunted the nation’s development, as well as provide fair loans with interest rates below 5% for small producers, women, and youth.

In the presentation, the candidate emphasized that the plan envisions democratizing the economy, ensuring tax justice, and transforming the structures that have hindered the nation’s progress, focusing on equity, rights, and real opportunities for those who produce and work.

She noted that she is not proposing external innovations but rather the implementation of constitutional mandates regarding economic and political matters.

«The Constitution of Honduras prohibits monopolies, monopsonies, oligopolies, hoarding, and similar practices, but throughout our life of ‘liberal democracy under tutelage,’ and the 2009 coup that installed a mafia of drug traffickers, the Honduran economy has been handed over to an ambitious oligarchy which, through 25 economic groups and 10 families, has appropriated 80% of the GDP,» she emphasized.

Denunciation of Electoral Fraud and Call for Vigilance

During the campaign, Moncada has raised alarms about the possibility that the right-wing will execute a plan to deny the election results. In her message published on X, the candidate reiterated her denunciation against the National Electoral Council’s (CNE) Preliminary Results Transmission System (TREP), which she accuses of being compromised.

According to the teacher and lawyer, the National Party (PN) and the Liberal Party (PL) have conspired to alter the TREP system to undermine a potential Libre victory in the elections.

«We are heading to elections on November 30th, and I reaffirm my denunciation that the preliminary results transmission (TREP) from the CNE on Sunday at 9:00 PM is a trap,» she stated, while also calling on the Honduran people and her supporters to protect the records from each Voting Reception Board (JRV).

The Libre presidential candidate assured that the right-wing will be defeated in the upcoming general elections on this Central American nation.

«The bipartisanship is defeated,» she asserted.

Rixi Moncada Denounces U.S. Interference in Honduras Elections

It is also noteworthy that last week, the official presidential candidate warned that «they already know what will happen in the elections on November 30th,» referencing that reactionary sectors linked to Miami have hacked the TREP system,” noted TeleSUR.

She clarified that the goal of this operation is «to place already fabricated records to manipulate the program.»

However, she assured that her party has a parallel verification mechanism in place.

«We are going to count our votes using the physical records, with the 19,167 records from each ballot box we will demonstrate our victory,» she announced.

Though she responded to Trump’s comments this time, she had previously criticized Florida Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, accusing her last Friday of promoting «interference behavior» after Salazar warned Honduras in a U.S. Congressional session about the supposed risks that Moncada’s candidacy represents for the democracy of the Central American country, urging citizens not to vote for communism.

In response to these statements, Moncada demanded respect for Honduran sovereignty and reaffirmed that they will not accept external pressures.

«Respect Honduras and respect the Honduran people,» she asserted, emphasizing the legitimacy of the national electoral processes.

Addressing directly her main opponents, Nasry Asfura from the National Party and Salvador Nasralla from the Liberal Party, Moncada issued a clear warning: «Do not dare to attempt to steal the victory from the popular resistance and the Honduran people.»

This, in reference to what her party denounces as an «attempt at electoral coup» by traditional right-wing parties and far-right sectors, which would have external support to undermine the elections and eliminate the left from power.

The Libre candidate also linked the National and Liberal parties to dark episodes of the recent history of the country, accusing them of being «the intellectual authors of the 2009 coup against Manuel Zelaya and of perpetrating the ‘electoral frauds of 2013 and 2017,'» which, in her view, robbed the people of their rightful victories, as noted by TeleSUR.

With over 6.5 million Hondurans called to the polls next Sunday, not only will the next president be elected, but also 449 public offices, including presidential designates, mayors, and deputies.