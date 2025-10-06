‘This Is How Chile Shines on the World Stage’: Jeannette Jara Praises Chilean Creativity after 31 Minutos’ NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Joy, pride, excitement and a wave of nostalgia swept Chilean audiences after 31 Minutos delivered a standout performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, the iconic music series produced by National Public Radio in the United States.

“National pride!” wrote the presidential candidate, adding that “our beloved 31 Minutos made it to Tiny Desk and proved once again that Chilean talent and creativity know no borders. From Tulio to Juan Carlos Bodoque, it was a show packed with humor, nostalgia and pure genius.”

“This is how Chile represents itself to the world,” Jara concluded, joining the chorus of praise for the puppeteers and musicians behind the beloved TV phenomenon that now resonates across generations.

Jani Dueñas Responds

Moments after Jara’s congratulations, Jani Dueñas—the voice of “Patana” on the show—thanked her message and affectionately called her “my President.”

The Day Chile’s Republican Party Censored 31 Minutos

Meanwhile, following 31 Minutos’ acclaimed Tiny Desk appearance, ContraPauta at El Ciudadano revisited the day Republican Party councilor Vanessa Kaiser withdrew funding from a production connected to the series, arguing it spread “left-wing ideology.”

