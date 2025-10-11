Thousands March in Santiago to Condemn Israel’s Actions in Gaza, Demand Justice for Palestine and Prosecution of Netanyahu

Images and videos from the day spread quickly across social media, amplifying calls to bring Benjamin Netanyahu before international courts on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

On Saturday afternoon, thousands marched and rallied in Santiago and other cities across Chile to protest what demonstrators describe as Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza.

On the eve of the protest, and as El Ciudadano reported, more than 70 Chilean journalists—including National Award recipients and union leaders—joined the call to march on Saturday, October 11, also denouncing, in a public letter, the killings of Palestinian journalists attributed to Israel.

Throughout the day, images and videos spread rapidly across social networks, amplifying loud demands to bring Benjamin Netanyahu before international courts on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

There were also demonstrations calling for justice for Julia Chuñil. See a selection of posts shared on X (formerly Twitter):

Developing story. Keep reading on this topic:

University of Chile students march and continue the occupation of the Main Campus in solidarity with Palestine

El Ciudadano / Cover photo: Dauno Tótoro (X)

