Thousands March in Santiago to Condemn Israel’s Actions in Gaza, Demand Justice for Palestine and Prosecution of Netanyahu

On Saturday afternoon, thousands marched and rallied in Santiago and other cities across Chile to protest what demonstrators describe as Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza.

On the eve of the protest, and as El Ciudadano reported, more than 70 Chilean journalists—including National Award recipients and union leaders—joined the call to march on Saturday, October 11, also denouncing, in a public letter, the killings of Palestinian journalists attributed to Israel.

Throughout the day, images and videos spread rapidly across social networks, amplifying loud demands to bring Benjamin Netanyahu before international courts on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

There were also demonstrations calling for justice for Julia Chuñil. See a selection of posts shared on X (formerly Twitter):

About to begin the march for PALESTINE 🇵🇸

We set off from Salvador Metro

“Children in Gaza are not a threat”

“No more deaths of innocent children”

“Where are the sanctions on Israel?”#Gaza pic.twitter.com/thh9dbQb4s — Lya Gonzalez ✌️ (@LyaGonzalez1) October 11, 2025

NOW #Santiago thousands are rallying against what they call the genocide by #Israel against #Palestina : "Out of #Chile, out of #Argentina—Zionism out of Latin America" pic.twitter.com/7xBisvOX0Y — Florencia Lagos Neumann (@FlorenciaLagosN) October 11, 2025

NOW

Thousands upon thousands are marching down the Alameda against genocide and for Palestine. The State of Chile must sever relations with those responsible. Trump’s peace deal is only a neocolonial project of oppression.

Unity of causes to win—for Palestine and Julia Chuñil pic.twitter.com/SXIBvUp8aw — Dauno Totoro (@DaunoTotoro) October 11, 2025

🔴🇨🇱NOW: WITH A CHOIR at the National Library, people await the march for Palestine that will end in front of La Moneda Palace. pic.twitter.com/jw4Jcs1vNJ — MegafonoPopular® (@MegafonoPopular) October 11, 2025

🔴 #Nacional A march in support of Palestine is underway in Providencia More details ⬇https://t.co/NL58ZZNe6j — 24 Horas (@24HorasTVN) October 11, 2025

Developing story. Keep reading on this topic:

El Ciudadano / Cover photo: Dauno Tótoro (X)