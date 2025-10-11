Thousands March in Santiago to Condemn Israel’s Actions in Gaza, Demand Justice for Palestine and Prosecution of Netanyahu

On Saturday afternoon, thousands marched and rallied in Santiago and other cities across Chile to protest what demonstrators describe as Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza.
On the eve of the protest, and as El Ciudadano reported, more than 70 Chilean journalists—including National Award recipients and union leaders—joined the call to march on Saturday, October 11, also denouncing, in a public letter, the killings of Palestinian journalists attributed to Israel.
Throughout the day, images and videos spread rapidly across social networks, amplifying loud demands to bring Benjamin Netanyahu before international courts on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
There were also demonstrations calling for justice for Julia Chuñil. See a selection of posts shared on X (formerly Twitter):
El Ciudadano / Cover photo: Dauno Tótoro (X)