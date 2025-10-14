Three Days Into Ceasefire, Israel Resumes Strikes in Gaza; 7 Reported Dead

Three days after a ceasefire agreement took effect, Israel’s military resumed strikes across the Gaza Strip, in what Palestinian media and negotiators describe as a breach of the deal intended to end the two-year conflict.

According to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Gaza, the Israeli attacks began at dawn on Tuesday, killing seven Palestinians and injuring several others.

The offensive, which involved drones and airstrikes, unfolded on multiple fronts from north to south of the besieged enclave, striking residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Front lines of the strikes: from north to south of the Strip

In northern Gaza, Palestinian media reported three people were killed after Israeli drones hit the al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The Halawa displacement camp in Jabalia al-Balad was also targeted, where two more people were reported wounded.

The offensive was not limited to the north. In the south, in the Al-Fukhari area east of Khan Younis, a drone strike proved deadly. According to reports, one Palestinian was killed and another wounded after an Israeli drone attack, Al Mayadeen reported.

Health infrastructure was also hit, as unmanned aircraft dropped munitions around the Abasan clinic and along Abu Salah Street in Abasan al-Kabira, also east of Khan Younis.

Israel accused of violating the ceasefire agreement

Palestinian negotiators say the new strikes violate the agreement announced on October 9 by Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas leader in Gaza and head of the Palestinian negotiating delegation, which was meant to end the war and halt Israel’s offensive against the Palestinian population.

The accord’s key provisions included: a permanent ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, the entry of humanitarian aid, opening the Rafah crossing in both directions, and a prisoner exchange.

However, Tuesday’s developments, according to Palestinian sources, point to an Israeli breach of the agreement, while drone surveillance flights continued over the enclave.

More than 67,000 casualties in Gaza

The latest deaths add to a devastating toll in Gaza, which Palestinian officials and several international organizations describe as genocidal.

Since the offensive that began on October 7, 2023, the death toll reported by Palestinian authorities stands at 67,211, with 169,961 injured and around 20,000 missing—most of them women and children—in what some international organizations describe as a systematic campaign of extermination.

According to Palestinian reports, over the past 11 months the Israeli military has dropped more than 200,000 tons of explosives on the enclave.