Transelec to Refund $135 Billion to Households: Massive Electricity Bill Discounts Starting in 2026 Following Energy Ministry Agreement

Original article: Transelec devolverá $135 mil millones a hogares: descuentos masivos en cuentas de luz desde 2026 por acuerdo con Ministerio de Energía

Deputy Minister Álvaro García Ensures Full Refund of Excess Electricity Charges: Families to Receive Discounts Following Transelec Agreement

The Deputy Minister of Economy, Promotion, Tourism, and Energy, Álvaro García, announced that an agreement was reached to fully refund users for excess charges.

A significant agreement has been reached between the Ministry of Energy and Transelec regarding the excessive charges experienced in electricity bills.

Deputy Minister Álvaro García, who assumed his role just a week ago, explained that a swift agreement was achieved between the National Energy Commission, Transelec, and the Ministry of Energy, leading to a Protocol for Tariff Correction.

What Does the Agreement for Refunds of Excess Electricity Charges Entail?

According to the authority, this agreement will allow for the restitution of excess charges beginning in January 2026.

This agreement signifies that Transelec will refund an amount of approximately $135 billion, which will be directly applied as a tariff discount on the electricity bills for families across the country.

It is important to note that this process was initiated following the company’s self-reporting regarding the valuation of its assets, which caused an overcharge in customers’ electricity tariffs.

Simultaneously, the auditing process initiated in 2024 by the National Energy Commission and the National Electric Coordinator will continue, to be carried out as soon as possible.