Transelec to Refund $135 Billion to Households: Massive Electricity Bill Discounts Starting in 2026 Following Energy Ministry Agreement

The Ministry of Energy, as stated by Álvaro García, has reached an agreement with Transelec to fully refund excessive charges on electricity bills, allowing users to receive a tariff discount of approximately $135 billion starting in January 2026, following the company's self-reporting on asset valuation.

Transelec to Refund $135 Billion to Households: Massive Electricity Bill Discounts Starting in 2026 Following Energy Ministry Agreement
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Transelec devolverá $135 mil millones a hogares: descuentos masivos en cuentas de luz desde 2026 por acuerdo con Ministerio de Energía

Deputy Minister Álvaro García Ensures Full Refund of Excess Electricity Charges: Families to Receive Discounts Following Transelec Agreement

The Deputy Minister of Economy, Promotion, Tourism, and Energy, Álvaro García, announced that an agreement was reached to fully refund users for excess charges.

A significant agreement has been reached between the Ministry of Energy and Transelec regarding the excessive charges experienced in electricity bills.

Deputy Minister Álvaro García, who assumed his role just a week ago, explained that a swift agreement was achieved between the National Energy Commission, Transelec, and the Ministry of Energy, leading to a Protocol for Tariff Correction.

What Does the Agreement for Refunds of Excess Electricity Charges Entail?

According to the authority, this agreement will allow for the restitution of excess charges beginning in January 2026.

This agreement signifies that Transelec will refund an amount of approximately $135 billion, which will be directly applied as a tariff discount on the electricity bills for families across the country.

It is important to note that this process was initiated following the company’s self-reporting regarding the valuation of its assets, which caused an overcharge in customers’ electricity tariffs.

Simultaneously, the auditing process initiated in 2024 by the National Energy Commission and the National Electric Coordinator will continue, to be carried out as soon as possible.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Transelec devolverá $135 mil millones a hogares: descuentos masivos en cuentas de luz desde 2026 por acuerdo con Ministerio de Energía

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

Transelec Admits Overcharges of $100 Million Following CNE Calculation Errors

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Electric Companies Must Refund Consumers, Says Jeannette Jara Amid Controversy Over High Electricity Bills

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Cuentas de luz infladas II: tras la falla de la CNE, Transelec confiesa sobrecobros por US$100 millones

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Stands Firm on Promise to Lower Electricity Prices Following Energy Minister's Resignation

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

New Energy Minister Alvaro García Addresses Power Bill "Error": Companies Responsible for Overcharging Will Compensate

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Families Affected by Irregular Electricity Charges: Alejandro Navarro Files Protection Appeal for Biobío Residents

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Court Orders Enel to Rebill Excessive Charges Amid Methodological Error Controversy

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Boric Accepts Pardow's Resignation Over Electricity Tariff Miscalculation, Appoints Álvaro García as Co-Minister

Hace 1 semana

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano