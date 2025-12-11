Trump Acknowledges U.S. Intent to Seize Oil from Venezuelan Vessel, Calls It a ‘Deal’

Original article: Trump admite que EE.UU. quiere quedarse con el petróleo del buque que Venezuela denuncia como “robo descarado”

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed in a press statement that the U.S. intends to appropriate the oil located on the vessel seized off the coast of Venezuela, an action that the Caribbean nation condemned as «a blatant theft.»

«The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela vigorously denounces and repudiates what constitutes a blatant theft and an act of international piracy, publicly announced by the President of the United States, who confessed to the assault on an oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea,» the Venezuelan government stated in a communiqué shared on Wednesday.

«We’re keeping it, I suppose»

In the midst of the controversy, the Republican magnate was questioned by journalists about the fate of the crude oil being transported by the vessel, and he responded: «Well, we’re keeping it, I suppose.»

The U.S. leader avoided a reporter’s question regarding which port the seized oil tanker would be taken to.

«You’re a good journalist. Just follow the tanker. Get a helicopter and follow the tanker,» he replied.

Additionally, the White House resident noted that the ship was seized for «a very good reason,» without providing immediate details but promising that his administration would release more information soon.

«I suppose photos will be published very soon. They will discuss it with the right people later on,» he stated, as reported by RT.

Trump also bragged about the size of the seized vessel, calling it «a big oil tanker. Very big… The largest that has ever been seen» and indicated that «other things are happening that you will see later on.»

U.S. Siege in the Caribbean

This action fits within the growing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean, justified—without evidence—by Washington as part of a war against drug trafficking, but denounced by Caracas and international observers as an aggression campaign to control the energy resources of the South American nation.

Since last August, the U.S. has maintained its largest military presence in decades in the region. It has conducted several missile strikes in international waters of the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific against boats that Trump has accused of allegedly transporting drugs, without presenting evidence. This offensive has resulted in at least 80 deaths.

The White House has described the deployment of U.S. military forces in the area as part of its strategy «to stop the drugs trying to flood into the United States and to bring those responsible to justice.»

However, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have stated that Venezuela is not a primary drug trafficking center, as approximately 87% of cocaine reaches the United States via the Pacific route. This assessment calls into question the very basis for the military campaign ordered by Trump.

Simultaneously, the Republican magnate accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, without evidence, of leading a supposed drug cartel, which led U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to double the reward for information leading to his arrest.

In mid-October, Trump admitted to authorizing the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to conduct covert operations in Venezuelan territory.

Trump’s Pursuit of Venezuelan Oil

In this context, President Nicolás Maduro denounced a «multifaceted war» orchestrated from the United States, which includes armed aggression, disinformation campaigns, and covert operations.

Furthermore, the Venezuelan leader has warned that Trump aims to impose a «puppet government» and carry out an invasion with the ultimate goal of controlling Venezuela’s vast natural resources, including oil, gas, and gold.

In fact, last week, a U.S. federal court approved the forced sale of CITGO Petroleum, the primary international subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-owned oil firm (PDVSA) and its most valuable asset in U.S. territory. This decision was labeled by the Venezuelan government as a «vulgar and barbaric seizure» and adds to the confiscation of the oil tanker.

«This new criminal act adds to the theft of Citgo, an important asset of the strategic heritage of all Venezuelans, seized through fraudulent judicial mechanisms and contrary to any norm,» the Caracas government stated in the communiqué issued on Wednesday.