Two Chilean Women Make History as the First to Reach Everest Base Camp by Bicycle

On February 11, cyclists Jacinta Correa and Camila Forti from Chile achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first women to reach Everest Base Camp by bicycle, setting a significant precedent in the realms of both women’s achievements and Chilean sports.

Their adventure began when Correa and Forti arrived in Nepal with a clear goal: to cycle to one of the most iconic destinations in mountaineering history. On January 28, they embarked on their journey to Everest Base Camp, facing both challenging terrain and unpredictable weather conditions.

The expedition lasted 11 days, during which the duo not only cycled but also encountered stretches where riding was impossible; nonetheless, they adapted by carrying their bicycles on their shoulders and continuing the ascent.

At over 5,000 meters above sea level, each day required them to adjust to decreasing oxygen levels and fluctuating temperatures, challenges that make the route to base camp difficult even for seasoned hikers. Despite these hurdles, the Chilean cyclists maintained their pace and determination to achieve their goal.

On Wednesday, February 11, they successfully reached Everest Base Camp, accomplishing a feat that transcends sports and stands as a symbol of perseverance.

Through their social media, the duo celebrated their success, posting: «Mission accomplished: Everest Base Camp by bicycle. We can hardly believe it!»

Prior to starting their journey, they conducted their own research and found no public records of women who had previously reached base camp by bicycle. This discovery motivated them further to take on the challenge and become the first to achieve it, paving the way for more women to push their boundaries.

With this achievement, Correa and Forti not only reached a geographic target but also made a symbolic statement. Their journey leaves a lasting impact on Chilean sports, proving that limits are often meant to be challenged.