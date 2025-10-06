Two Visions for Chile, Two Approaches to Women: Jeannette Jara vs. José Antonio Kast on Gender and Family Policy

With Chile’s presidential election approaching, the candidates’ platforms diverge sharply. In this analysis, we review the programs of Jeannette Jara and José Antonio Kast, focusing on their proposals that impact women and gender equality.

In Jeannette Jara’s platform, a gender perspective is embedded from the outset. In total, we identify 26 measures that directly address women. By contrast, the Republican Party candidate explicitly references women in only five of his proposals, most of them centered on motherhood.

On employment, Jara outlines six measures aimed specifically at women: incentivizing their participation in male-dominated sectors (81); guaranteeing universal nursery care (82); expanding parental leave for fathers (83); strengthening training and support for caregivers (84); implementing a unified employment subsidy for priority groups (85); and advancing pay equity with a mix of penalties and incentives (90).

On public safety, measure 132 coordinates actions to ensure people convicted of domestic violence and other serious crimes are barred from accessing firearms, with effective enforcement of the law.

For preventing gender-based violence, standout proposals include measure 183, which expands temporary shelters for victims and professionals; measure 184, which boosts the coverage and infrastructure of Specialized Care Centers; and measure 185, which creates a Mobile SernamEG unit (Chile’s National Service for Women and Gender Equity) to deliver psychosocial, legal, and employment support in rural areas.

Under “Transparent justice at the service of the people,” measure 200 proposes a specialized justice and defense service for victims of organized crime, gender-based hate crimes or discrimination, and caregivers—offering comprehensive, coordinated assistance.

In health care, measure 213 expands technology in primary care (ultrasound devices, X-rays, mammography, endoscopes) and increases midwife staffing for obstetric ultrasounds. The comprehensive cancer strategy includes measure 228 (an integrated program for gynecologic and breast cancer, HPV vaccination, early detection, mobile and 3D mammography, education, and breast reconstruction within GES) and measure 229 (continuity of care after chemotherapy, in-home hospitalization, access to medicines, and psychological and social support). In addition, measure 232 advances restorative justice by providing reconstructive implants at no cost for survivors of gender-based violence.

Under the “Chile Is Born With You” pillar, measure 244 expands access to assisted reproductive therapies, while measure 245 guarantees humanized, respectful childbirth care, eradicates obstetric violence, sets protocols for respected birth, and trains health personnel with a rights-based, gender-focused approach.

On sexual and reproductive rights, measure 246 promotes comprehensive health and STI prevention with inclusion of the trans population; measure 247 guarantees equitable access to medications for HIV prevention and treatment, including PrEP and PEP, and updates GES; measure 248 improves care for gynecological conditions, especially in rural areas; and measure 249 strengthens oversight and sanctions in cases of contraceptive failures.

In housing, measure 254 improves standards and design for residential environments, adding recreational, community, and childcare spaces adapted to diverse families.

On care policies, measure 300 doubles coverage of the 4 to 7 Program—an after-school care initiative—so more mothers can access childcare and work year-round.

In culture and work, measure 332 creates an Interministerial Committee on Cultural Work to formalize jobs, guarantee labor rights, train in digital technologies, and target subsidies—integrating a gender perspective, a care lens, and gender-violence prevention.

On transparency and integrity, measure 352 sets a national standard for respectful conduct in public service, with training in ethical, dignified attention; protocols against workplace and sexual harassment; and a stronger role for merit in career progression.

On citizen participation, measure 366 guarantees gender parity at every level of decision-making in the state and political parties, with balanced candidate lists, parity results, and support for women’s leadership that reconciles politics and caregiving.

By contrast, in José Antonio Kast’s 2025 program, we find some measures that directly affect women, although they are not always mentioned explicitly.

Within pillar No. 3, he proposes a Universal Nursery Policy to help mothers and fathers balance work and family life. The policy would be financed by the state and developed in partnership with private providers.

Within the same pillar, the plan promotes co-responsibility, social protection, and equity in families through incentives for parental involvement and support for motherhood, seeking to prevent caregiving responsibilities from falling exclusively on women.

Along these lines, the program pledges support for vulnerable pregnancies, guaranteeing women in that situation immediate access to free, professional care.

Finally, the plan aims to strengthen support mechanisms for victims of domestic violence by expanding the number of transitional residences and extending coverage to women with children over 14. It also proposes an emergency subsidy for women who must leave their homes due to violence.

Additionally, a search for the word “mujer” in José Antonio Kast’s 2021 presidential platform shows 28 mentions across a total of 204 pages. That program included measures such as incentives for formal employment so women can increase their pensions, a plan to boost birthrates, incentives to postpone retirement, and a proposal to raise the retirement age for women.

It also proposed encouraging women’s participation in traditionally male-dominated jobs, supporting women’s entry into scientific careers, and a support program for women survivors of violence, among other measures.

Ultimately, the proposals from Jeannette Jara and José Antonio Kast diverge not only in number but in direction. Jara mainstreams a gender perspective as a cross-cutting principle of her platform, while the Republican standard-bearer places greater emphasis on the traditional family and maternal protection. The difference lies not just in public policy but in the kind of country each envisions for women in Chile.