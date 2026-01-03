U.S. Military Operation Targets Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro Reportedly Kidnapped

In a dramatic military action, U.S. forces conducted airstrikes across Venezuela, reportedly resulting in the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife amid geopolitical tensions.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Bombardeo a Venezuela y secuestro de su presidente Nicolás Maduro en operación militar de Estados Unidos

In the early hours of January 3, 2026, Caracas and several cities across Venezuela were shaken by the sound of bombs dropped from the air, following military orders issued by Donald Trump, who confirmed the operation on his social media account.

Among the locations struck was Fuerte Tiuna, which houses the residence of President Nicolás Maduro. Reports indicate that a military operation took place there, culminating in the kidnapping of the president and his wife.

The opposition in Venezuela has refrained from commenting on the U.S. attack and the abduction of Maduro. According to Reuters, they have declined to make any statements.

However, the opposition leader Corina Machado, renowned for her Nobel Prize honor, has continuously called for military intervention despite her hawkish stance.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stated that she is unaware of Maduro’s whereabouts and has requested proof of life for both him and his wife from the U.S.

Initial reports suggest that the attacks targeted military installations and key urban areas in Caracas and its metropolitan region, as well as locations along the central coast and Miranda.

Specific targets included the Naval School, Fuerte Tiuna – the country’s largest military base – the La Carlota Air Base, and the Meseta de Mamo – home of the Bolivarian Naval Academy and the command of the Bolivarian Marine Infantry – as well as the historical center of Caracas and the Montaña Barracks – where the remains of Hugo Chávez are laid to rest – along with areas in Baruta, El Hatillo, Charallave, and Higuerote.

In an announcement posted through a post on his Truth Social account, Trump highlighted the »success» of his »large-scale attack on Venezuela and its leader,» stating that Maduro and his wife have »been captured and are out of the country.» He noted that the operation was conducted in collaboration with U.S. law enforcement and that more details would follow soon.

Developing story

