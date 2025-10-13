Ultra-Luxury Expedition Ship ‘Silver Endeavour’ Launches Valparaíso’s 2025–2026 Cruise Season

Valparaíso opened the 2025–2026 cruise season with the arrival of the 'Silver Endeavour,' a polar expedition ship, as the port expects 25 calls from October this year through April 2026.

The arrival of the ‘Silver Endeavour’—a vessel purpose-built for polar exploration—at Terminal Pacífico Sur (TPS) officially opened Valparaíso’s 2025–2026 cruise season.

During this period, 25 cruise ships are scheduled to call between October of this year and April 2026.

‘This inaugural call features a PC6 polar-class ship that sets the benchmark among luxury expedition vessels. Combined with state-of-the-art exploration equipment and technology, it offers passengers one of the most advanced expedition experiences, placing it firmly in the ultra-luxury category,’ Puerto Valparaíso said in a statement.

Season highlights include two February calls by the ships Vista and Borealis, and a double call on March 6. March is also set to be the busiest month, with eight cruise arrivals.

‘In addition, Viking Cruises will bring seven ships and Silversea Cruises six, together accounting for 53% of all calls and projecting nearly 58% of all visits. Regarding stays, the residential ship The World will record the longest stop in the Port of Valparaíso, remaining four days from March 4 to 7,’ the Puerto Valparaíso report added.

The ‘Silver Endeavour,’ purpose-built for polar exploration.

From City Hall, Valparaíso Mayor Camila Nieto said the city is ‘very pleased to kick off a new cruise season in Valparaíso—an important goal for our municipality and for everyone working to keep the city open to tourism and the world.’

‘This season finds us better prepared, with strengthened coordination among the Port Authority, Carabineros, regional ministries, municipal teams, and a range of local stakeholders, so every visitor enjoys a safe, welcoming, and authentic experience,’ she added.

Finally, the mayor noted, ‘we are proud that Chile was recently recognized as South America’s Best Cruise Destination at the World Travel Awards 2025, cementing the country as a gateway for those eager to explore. This recognition reinforces our commitment to keep positioning Valparaíso as an efficient, hospitable port and a leading stop on the region’s cruise routes.’

For her part, Carolina Carrasco, director of Sernatur Valparaíso, stressed that ‘consolidating Valparaíso as a cruise home port is a key step for tourism—transforming the city into the starting and finishing point for international routes, and generating longer stays, higher visitor spend, and more jobs across tourism and services as a result of coordinated public-private efforts.’

Meanwhile, Cristian Rodríguez, CEO of Terminal Pacífico Sur (TPS), reflected that ‘the start of a new passenger-ship season is always good news for Valparaíso, especially with the first call at our terminal by Silversea Cruises’ Silver Endeavour. It symbolizes the collaborative work of many public and private organizations that want every season to be a success for the Port of Valparaíso and for the city’s tourism as well.’

