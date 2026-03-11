UN Condemns Murder of Indigenous Governor Eutimio Valencia in Colombia: «Reflects the Serious Risks Faced by Afro and Indigenous Leaders»

Original article: ONU condenó asesinato de gobernador indígena Eutimio Valencia en Colombia: «Refleja los graves riesgos que enfrentan liderazgos y autoridades afro e indígenas»

Indigenous governor Eutimio Valencia Duave was found dead on March 10, following his abduction by armed men on March 7, who intercepted him on a road near the municipality of Tadó in the southern Chocó department.

The confirmation of his body was made by the Association of Indigenous Councils and Traditional Authorities of Chocó (Orewa), which described the incident as «an assault against the culture and fundamental rights of the Emberá Dóbida, Katío, Chamí, and Tule peoples.»

Chocó, located along Colombia’s Pacific coast, is currently one of the areas hardest hit by armed violence in the country. Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities there face ongoing territorial disputes involving factions of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the drug trafficking group known as the «Gulf Clan.»

Upon confirmation of the news, the United Nations condemned the murder of the indigenous leader, stating that his killing «reflects the serious risks faced by Afro and Indigenous leadership in armed conflict contexts, the presence of non-state armed groups, and ongoing violence.»

«We express our solidarity with his family, his people, and the indigenous authorities. This crime casts a shadow over the indigenous communities of the department and affects those who exercise leadership in defense of their rights and territories,» the UN noted.

Through a social media post, the UN’s Human Rights office in Colombia urged authorities «to investigate with due diligence, identify and punish those responsible, and adopt effective measures to ensure the protection of leaders and authorities of Afro and Indigenous descent in Tadó and the Chocó department.»

Finally, they reminded that «indigenous authorities play a fundamental role in protecting their peoples, self-governance, and defending collective rights.»

1/We condemn the murder of Indigenous Governor Eutimio Valencia Duave, who was reported missing since March 7 in rural Tadó municipality, #Chocó.

➡️We express our solidarity with his family, his people, and the Indigenous authorities.… pic.twitter.com/DKteLPQ2lQ — UN Human Rights Colombia (@ONUHumanRights) March 11, 2026

We will continue to provide updates.