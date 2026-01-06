UN Rapporteur Calls for Trump’s Impeachment Over «Illegal Aggression» and Venezuelan Abductions

UN Special Rapporteur Ben Saul criticized Donald Trump: condemning the "illegal aggression" against Venezuela and the "abduction" of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, he called for impeachment and investigation regarding the lives lost during the operation.

UN Rapporteur Calls for Trump’s Impeachment Over «Illegal Aggression» and Venezuelan Abductions
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: “Trump debería ser destituido e investigado” por las muertes: relator de la ONU denuncia “agresión ilegal” y «secuestro» en Venezuela

In a statement that escalates the political and legal tension surrounding Venezuela, Ben Saul, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Fight Against Terrorism, deemed the US attack and the subsequent capture of Nicolás Maduro to be illegal. The expert went further, urging that Donald Trump be investigated and subjected to impeachment for the deaths occurring during the operation.

In his social media post—whose original tweet has circulated widely—Saul stated: «I condemn the illegal aggression of the United States against Venezuela and the illegal abduction of its leader and his wife.» He added a critically important phrase: «Every Venezuelan life lost is a violation of the right to life. President Trump should be impeached and investigated for the alleged killings.»

UN Rapporteur Calls for Trump’s Impeachment

Saul’s message went beyond a moral condemnation. By labeling the events as «illegal aggression» and directly mentioning abduction, he placed the conflict within the realm of international law and high-level political responsibilities. In other words, this is not merely a diplomatic clash; it raises serious questions about the legal frameworks governing the use of force between states.

The rapporteur’s intervention came as various organizations and international actors expressed concern over the impact of the incursion on the Venezuelan population and the fate of those detained following the operation.

UN Special Rapporteur Ben Saul criticized Donald Trump in a tweet, condemning the «illegal aggression» against Venezuela and the «abduction» of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, while calling for impeachment and investigation regarding the lives lost during the operation.

Amnesty International and Human Rights in Venezuela

In a similarly critical tone, Amnesty International warned on X that «the military action carried out by the Trump administration in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, raises significant concerns regarding the human rights of the Venezuelan population and likely constitutes a violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter,» while also expressing concerns over «the declared intention of the United States to govern Venezuela and control its oil resources.»

The organization called on Washington to «prioritize the protection of civilians» and to safeguard the human rights of those detained, including the Venezuelan president.

Meanwhile, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) expressed «deep concern» regarding the US military incursion that took place between January 2 and 3, 2026, while Pope Leo XIV called for overcoming violence and safeguarding Venezuela’s sovereignty, emphasizing the importance of respecting the Constitution and human rights for a peaceful resolution.

Relacionados

The Citizen

UN Experts Urge End to US Blockade and Aggression Against Venezuela, Calling It a Crime

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

“Trump debería ser destituido e investigado” por las muertes: relator de la ONU denuncia “agresión ilegal” y "secuestro" en Venezuela

Hace 5 minutos
The Citizen

Human Rights Watch Challenges Trump's Military Actions in the Caribbean, Calling Them "Clearly Illegal" Under International Law

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Russia Warns UN Security Council: US Aggressions May Extend Beyond Venezuela

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Raquel Rolnik: Encampments Aren’t ‘Cutting the Line’—They Expose the Failure of Housing Policy

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

UN Experts Condemn US's Coercive Intervention in Venezuela and Warn of Escalating Extrajudicial Executions in the Caribbean

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

U.S. Senators Warn of Possible War Crime Following Naval Attack Orders Linked to Trump Secretary

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

"They Deceived Congress Outrageously": US Dissent Against Trump Accuses Him of Illegal Attack on Venezuela

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

US Launches Attack on Venezuela: A Long-Standing Hybrid War Unveiled

Hace 3 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano