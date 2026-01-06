UN Rapporteur Calls for Trump’s Impeachment Over «Illegal Aggression» and Venezuelan Abductions

Original article: “Trump debería ser destituido e investigado” por las muertes: relator de la ONU denuncia “agresión ilegal” y «secuestro» en Venezuela

In a statement that escalates the political and legal tension surrounding Venezuela, Ben Saul, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Fight Against Terrorism, deemed the US attack and the subsequent capture of Nicolás Maduro to be illegal. The expert went further, urging that Donald Trump be investigated and subjected to impeachment for the deaths occurring during the operation.

In his social media post—whose original tweet has circulated widely—Saul stated: «I condemn the illegal aggression of the United States against Venezuela and the illegal abduction of its leader and his wife.» He added a critically important phrase: «Every Venezuelan life lost is a violation of the right to life. President Trump should be impeached and investigated for the alleged killings.»

I condemn the US’ illegal aggression against Venezuela & the illegal abduction of its leader & his wife. Every Venezuelan life lost is a violation of the right to life. President Trump should be impeached & investigated for the alleged killings https://t.co/3OjWtOQ1hE — Prof Ben Saul – UN SR Human Rights & Counterterror (@profbensaul) January 3, 2026

UN Rapporteur Calls for Trump’s Impeachment

Saul’s message went beyond a moral condemnation. By labeling the events as «illegal aggression» and directly mentioning abduction, he placed the conflict within the realm of international law and high-level political responsibilities. In other words, this is not merely a diplomatic clash; it raises serious questions about the legal frameworks governing the use of force between states.

The rapporteur’s intervention came as various organizations and international actors expressed concern over the impact of the incursion on the Venezuelan population and the fate of those detained following the operation.

Amnesty International and Human Rights in Venezuela

In a similarly critical tone, Amnesty International warned on X that «the military action carried out by the Trump administration in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, raises significant concerns regarding the human rights of the Venezuelan population and likely constitutes a violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter,» while also expressing concerns over «the declared intention of the United States to govern Venezuela and control its oil resources.»

The organization called on Washington to «prioritize the protection of civilians» and to safeguard the human rights of those detained, including the Venezuelan president.

Meanwhile, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) expressed «deep concern» regarding the US military incursion that took place between January 2 and 3, 2026, while Pope Leo XIV called for overcoming violence and safeguarding Venezuela’s sovereignty, emphasizing the importance of respecting the Constitution and human rights for a peaceful resolution.