UN Should Provide Humanitarian Aid to Cuba, Says Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum

Original article: «La ONU debería enviar ayuda humanitaria a Cuba»: Presidenta de México pidió un rol «más activo» de Naciones Unidas frente al bloqueo de EEUU

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, has urged the United Nations to take a «more active» role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Cuba caused by the fuel blockade imposed by the U.S., confirming that her country has sent another ship with solidarity aid to the island.

«We will continue to send humanitarian aid to Cuba, and we will always uphold the Cuban people’s right to self-determination,» the President stated on March 23 from Mexico City.

Sheinbaum also emphasized that «in any conflict, multilateral avenues should be pursued: the United Nations must also send humanitarian aid. These are the pathways in case of a dispute, not one country over another. No invasions or violent solutions.»

The President reiterated that her country has opposed the blockade since the early 1960s, stating, «We are against preventing fuel from reaching Cuba, with retaliations affecting other countries,» Sheinbaum emphasized.

In this context, she announced that another ship departed from Mexico on the same day with humanitarian assistance. She explained that, in addition to food and aid materials Mexico has been sending to Cuba, they are also exploring alternatives to resume fuel shipments to the island.

«We are also looking for ways fuel could reach Cuba without impacting Mexico, whether as humanitarian aid or through commercial agreements,» the President clarified.

🌎🇨🇺 «The UN should send humanitarian aid to Cuba,» says Sheinbaum 🇺🇳 In light of the complex situation on the island due to the energy blockade imposed by the U.S., the United Nations should play a more active role, affirmed the Mexican president… pic.twitter.com/GEWfmA9QBF — Sputnik Mundo (@SputnikMundo) March 23, 2026

Mexico will send a new ship with humanitarian aid to Cuba while promoting dialogue with the United States. President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of the Cuban people’s self-determination, categorically rejecting any invasion or violent solution… — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) March 23, 2026

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