UN Should Provide Humanitarian Aid to Cuba, Says Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum

In addressing any conflict, we should pursue multilateral avenues: the United Nations must also send humanitarian aid. Those are the pathways in case of a dispute, not one country over another. No invasions or violent solutions," stated the President from Mexico City.

UN Should Provide Humanitarian Aid to Cuba, Says Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum
The Citizen

Original article: «La ONU debería enviar ayuda humanitaria a Cuba»: Presidenta de México pidió un rol «más activo» de Naciones Unidas frente al bloqueo de EEUU

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, has urged the United Nations to take a «more active» role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Cuba caused by the fuel blockade imposed by the U.S., confirming that her country has sent another ship with solidarity aid to the island.

«We will continue to send humanitarian aid to Cuba, and we will always uphold the Cuban people’s right to self-determination,» the President stated on March 23 from Mexico City.

Sheinbaum also emphasized that «in any conflict, multilateral avenues should be pursued: the United Nations must also send humanitarian aid. These are the pathways in case of a dispute, not one country over another. No invasions or violent solutions.»

The President reiterated that her country has opposed the blockade since the early 1960s, stating, «We are against preventing fuel from reaching Cuba, with retaliations affecting other countries,» Sheinbaum emphasized.

In this context, she announced that another ship departed from Mexico on the same day with humanitarian assistance. She explained that, in addition to food and aid materials Mexico has been sending to Cuba, they are also exploring alternatives to resume fuel shipments to the island.

«We are also looking for ways fuel could reach Cuba without impacting Mexico, whether as humanitarian aid or through commercial agreements,» the President clarified.

We will keep you informed.

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