Uncovering Connections: Controversial Links Between Yáber, Walker, and Gahona Amid Notary Reform Discussions

While Congress debated a significant overhaul of the notary and conservators system, two participating lawmakers maintained undisclosed personal and commercial ties with Sergio Yáber Lozano, the suspended conservator from Puente Alto. Yáber is currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in efforts to conceal bribery payments to former Supreme Court Minister Ángela Vivanco in what is referred to as the «Bielorrussian Scheme.»

According to banking documents, phone records, and judicial statements obtained by Reportea, former deputies Matías Walker (Democrats) and Sergio Gahona (UDI) have rented properties owned by Yáber in exclusive coastal buildings in Coquimbo for years, often with monthly payments that were not reflected in Yáber’s accounts. Additionally, in January 2023, Yáber issued a check for $4 million in favor of Senator Gahona, a transaction that the senator initially denied but later described as a «loan» without evidence of repayment. Simultaneously, Yáber employed Gahona’s daughter and former RN Deputy Francisco Eguiguren at the CBR of Puente Alto.

None of these connections were disclosed by the lawmakers during the lengthy legislative process aimed at reforming the notarial system, a field where Yáber had direct professional and financial interests.

Beachfront Rentals: Missing Payments and Discrepancies

Between 2017 and 2021, Yáber—who owns at least 54 properties in Coquimbo and La Serena—rented two of his apartments on Avenida Costanera in Coquimbo to the then-deputies (now senators) Walker and Gahona.

Senator Matías Walker confirmed that he rented one of these properties between 2017 and 2019, starting at a monthly rate of $350,000, which later increased to $420,000 plus common expenses. He stated that his assistant in Coquimbo, Mirta Barrios, handled the payments. However, an analysis of Yáber’s bank statements reveals significant gaps in deposit records.

In 2018, there are no payment records for common expenses in March, June, September, October, November, and December. In 2019, months without transfers for this concept included March, April, October, November, and December. Regarding rent, 2019 shows missing payments for July, August, September, and November.

“Walker provided the payment receipts he could gather, which matched what Reportea reviewed in Yáber’s accounts, but there were no records for the missing months,” reported journalist Nicolás Sepúlveda.

When asked about these omissions, Walker provided Reportea with receipts he could collect, which matched existing records but could not justify the missing months. Initially, he told the media that “it was a legal contract, with the corresponding compensation,” and later stated to Ciper, “I don’t remember if it was also signed in writing, given the trust relationship.”

Payment records submitted by Walker (Reportea)

Senator Sergio Gahona stated that he rented an apartment in the Costa Mansa condominium, owned by Yáber’s wife, from January 2019 to February 2021, paying a rent of $350,000 plus common expenses. Yáber’s bank records show monthly deposits for rent, but common expenses were only recorded three times in 2019 (March, May, and September) and none in 2020. The senator’s team claimed that «he always paid all common expenses, which ranged between 70,000 and 80,000 pesos,” without providing additional evidence.

When questioned about these inconsistencies, Yáber offered a general explanation: «at times, the payment of the rent for the properties in Coquimbo experienced discrepancies, which were resolved over time.” He did not detail how these payments were normalized.

Check issued by Sergio Yáber to Senator Sergio Gahona (Reportea)

The $4 Million Check from Yáber to Gahona: From Denial to