University of Chile Commemorates 50 Years of the Vicaría de la Solidaridad with Human Rights Cantata

On Monday, January 5, 2026, the University of Chile and the Documentation and Archive Foundation of the Vicaría de la Solidaridad will present the Cantata of Human Rights at the Antonio Varas Hall of the National Theatre of Chile (TNCH) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vicaría, an initiative established by Cardinal Raúl Silva Henríquez (as seen in the photo).

In a statement, the university highlighted the Vicaría’s crucial role in defending the victims of human rights violations during the dictatorship, as well as its commitment to documenting cases and supporting the families affected.

They also noted that the musical performance aims to reinterpret its significance in today’s context, emphasizing its ongoing relevance as a pedagogical and cultural tool for promoting human rights.

«This Cantata serves as a way to reconnect with the Vicaría de la Solidaridad from the present perspective. It is not merely a historical archive or memory, but a living experience that continues to resonate with us. Music, poetry, and collective engagement remind us that the defense of human rights is not confined to the past; it is a renewed commitment each day,» stated María Paz Vergara, Executive Secretary of the Documentation and Archive Foundation of the Vicaría de la Solidaridad (Funvisol).

The Cantata will feature musical direction by Miguel Ángel Castro, performed by the Student Symphony Orchestra from the University of Chile’s Music Department, along with the Andean music group Tempo Sur.

Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in this free cultural event via this form. The event will take place on Monday, January 5 at 7:00 PM in the Antonio Varas Hall of the TNCH, located at Morandé 25, Santiago, Metro Universidad de Chile.

Historical Background of the Work

The Cantata of Human Rights was created for the inauguration of the International Symposium on Human Rights, held in Santiago, Chile, from November 22 to 25, 1978. This event gathered figures from legal, political, ecclesiastical, and social fields amidst the civil-military dictatorship established in 1973.

The act culminated in the presentation of a Cantata that blended the poetry of priest Esteban Gumucio with the music of composer Alejandro Guarello, becoming an artistic expression of protest and resilience.

In its original version, the Cantata was performed by a choir led by Waldo Aránguiz, along with the musical group Ortiga and a chamber orchestra, under the general direction of maestro Fernando Rosas, narrated by actor Roberto Parada.

This staging solidified itself as a symbolically impactful cultural event, marking its place in the history of Chilean music committed to human rights.

Cover Photo: Historical Archive of the newspaper La Discusión and Diocese of Chillán.