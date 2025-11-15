Unmasking Deception: Allegations of Troll Accounts Linked to Kast and Connections to Fontaine, Góngora, and Poduje

Recent journalistic investigations have unveiled a series of disinformation operations and troll networks linked to far-right sectors in Chile, revealing connections between members of Kast's team, AFP funding of deceptive campaigns, and accounts like 'Patito Verde,' associated with a former executive from Canal 13. These findings expose a deliberate strategy to manipulate public discourse.

Unmasking Deception: Allegations of Troll Accounts Linked to Kast and Connections to Fontaine, Góngora, and Poduje
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: “Deshonestidad e inmoralidad tremenda»: Las acusaciones por cuentas trolls pro Kast y los vínculos a Fontaine, Góngora y Poduje

Exposing Misinformation Operations and Troll Networks: A Look into Chile’s Far-Right Digital Machinery

A woman who starred in a viral TikTok video impersonating the cousin of presidential candidate Jeannette Jara has issued a public apology for what she called a «joke.» This setup, amplified by pro-Kast troll accounts, showed her, identified as Adriana Vargas Jara, accusing Jara of being a «social resentful» and wanting to «take what wasn’t hers.»

Watch the video (Spread by @RobertoMerken)

In response, Jeannette Jara’s campaign issued a statement denouncing a new «act of defamation» and announced legal measures, asserting that «we categorically deny that the woman in the video has any type of family or social connection with the candidate.»

Part of the Various ‘Tentacles’

These events are not isolated. An investigation by Reportea, in collaboration with Vergara 240, revealed that the AFP Association secretly financed the Ciudadanos en Acción foundation, led by Bernardo Fontaine, a member of Kast’s team. The report suggests that this organization orchestrated digital campaigns against pension reforms and attacked various candidacies, including payments to influencers and troll accounts. Candidate Jara stated that Fontaine, «having been paid by the AFP Association, opposed all times to a pension reform, telling Chileans he led a citizens’ movement called ‘Not with my money.'»

The former Superintendent of Pensions, Álvaro Gallegos, reacted strongly, according to Diario UChile: «In the end, what they do is finance the spread of lies and falsehoods to influence public opinion… It is a tremendous dishonesty and immorality.» Gallegos added that «industry associations should legally defend their members’ interests. But it is quite another thing to disseminate false news. These are people who genuinely exhibit gangster-like behaviors.»

The ‘Immoral’ Link Between the AFPs and Fontaine’s Trolls

Mirna Schindler labeled the AFP financing channeled through Fontaine’s Foundation to bots and trolls associated with Republicans as “immoral,” citing the involvement of “Patito Verde,” a former Canal 13 director, during a broadcast of “Descabelladas” on UChile TV:

Furthermore, an investigation by CIPER uncovered direct exchanges between Iván Poduje, a member of Kast’s policy team, and notorious troll accounts that have disseminated false information attacking candidates Jara and Evelyn Matthei. In the messages accessible to CIPER, Poduje thanks for information and even offers to meet for coffee with the administrator of the account @DRESTRUM__Pl, one of the most active profiles spreading information against Republican sector opponents. On these interactions, Poduje told CIPER: «No one knows. It’s totally secret. Everything I do is completely secret.»

The disinformation network revealed another connection when a Chilevisión report identified the account “Patito Verde” as Patricio Góngora, a businessman and former board member of Canal 13. The investigation showed that Góngora not only managed this corrosive-toned account but also participated in coordinating a network of bots and fake profiles to amplify Kast’s messages and attack his adversaries. Candidate Jara stated, «The CHV report confirmed something very serious: the manipulation with bots is no longer a suspicion; it’s a reality that harms democracy.»

These systematic revelations depict a picture of coordinated disinformation operations. The Superintendence of Pensions has reached out to the AFPs to provide information regarding advertising managed within the scope of these digital campaigns, an action that Gallegos deemed necessary but insufficient given the limitations of institutional frameworks. The recurring pattern in these cases highlights a political strategy that prioritizes dirty tactics over the debate of ideas, challenging the foundations of an informed and healthy democracy.

Relacionados

The Citizen

“Deshonestidad e inmoralidad tremenda": Las acusaciones por cuentas trolls pro Kast y los vínculos a Fontaine, Góngora y Poduje

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

CIPER Investigation Links Iván Poduje of Kast's Campaign Team to Troll Accounts Attacking Jara and Matthei

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

CIPER: mensajes vinculan a Iván Poduje (comando de Kast) con cuentas troll que atacaron a Jara y Matthei

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Las Cisternas Mayor Joel Olmos Takes Aim at Troll Network Linked to Kast Advisor Bernardo Fontaine

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Reportea/UDP Reveals Pro-AFP Network Linked to Fontaine (Kast's Campaign Team): Paid Influencers Against Reforms and Trolls Targeting Matthei and Jara

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

“Todo con el gentil auspicio de la Asociación de AFPs”: Alcalde Joel Olmos arremete contra red de trolls ligada a asesor de Kast

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Reportea/UDP destapa red pro-AFP ligada a Fontaine (comando de Kast): influencers pagados contra reformas y troll que atacó a Matthei y Jara

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Responds to Report on AFP and Fontaine Foundation: "Those Who Said 'Not With Your Money' Used Workers' Funds for Dirty Campaigns"

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

‘False, Distorted and Hateful Information’: Calls to Summon José Antonio Kast to Prosecutor’s Office After New Troll Account Revelations

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano