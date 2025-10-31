Original article: Desalojo toma Usach: estudiantes denuncian falta de transparencia y diálogo

Usach Eviction: Students Criticize Lack of Transparency and Dialogue

This Tuesday morning, Carabineros arrived at the premises of Universidad de Santiago de Chile (Usach) to evict the occupation maintained by the Student Federation (Feusach), following an announcement made by the rector Rodrigo Vidal through a statement.

It is important to note that the student mobilization began after Rector Vidal failed to attend a meeting with university advisory councils. The conflict arose from the university’s decision to hire an external legal team to defend the rectoral elections before the Electoral Qualifier Tribunal at a cost of 100 million pesos. According to students, this expenditure is unjustified given the institution’s budget deficit and infrastructural shortcomings.

Andrea Abarca, president of Feusach, spoke with Javier Pineda on the show La Mañanera, where she indicated that after the eviction announcement, students decided to leave peacefully through an alternate exit. Abarca emphasized that they have been occupying the premises for four weeks without reaching an agreement.

“We want to express our frustration and dissatisfaction, and above all, reiterate that the rector has been emphatic in his disagreement with violence, claiming there has been peaceful dialogue; however, an eviction amid so many Carabineros outside, equipped with water cannons, is undeniably violent,” she stated.

Regarding the main issue concerning the hiring of an external legal firm, Abarca remarked: “There is a lack of transparency here, as we still do not know the real reasons behind the decision to contract this firm. The university has its legal team, which the rector previously boasted of modernizing and expanding, yet outsourcing was chosen at a high cost.”

Additionally, the federation president pointed out that the hiring was conducted through direct negotiation, despite the requirement for three quotations. She added that the documentation for these supposed three quotations has not been made public.

Abarca noted that establishing dialogue with the authorities was challenging initially, as they had to communicate through intermediaries to request the rector’s presence. Over time, they managed to initiate discussions and present their political demands.

She further explained that this process occurs within the context of advancing tri-stamentality at the university, but students have faced various actions that undermine this principle. In this regard, she stated that they consider it essential to participate in the election of the rector.

Finally, Feusach called for a gathering against the eviction on their social media platforms for Tuesday at 11:00 AM in front of the university.