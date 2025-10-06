Valparaíso Reaches 100% Hotel Occupancy During the Carnaval de los Mil Tambores

Over the weekend of October 4–5, Valparaíso pulsed with drums, parades, and vibrant color as the Carnaval de los Mil Tambores returned to the city center, bringing the port’s streets to life and driving a major boost in tourism and local spending. Hotels and hostels reported full capacity, with occupancy hitting 100%.

The festival gathered more than 10,000 popular performers and cultural collectives from across Chile, reaffirming its status as a key meeting point for music, dance, and grassroots expression.

Vice president of the Valparaíso Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Alejandro Álvarez, praised the huge turnout and its positive effect on the sector, noting, “Our assessment of the Carnaval de los Mil Tambores is excellent. According to reports from affiliated hostels and hotels, occupancy reached 100%—a figure comparable only to New Year’s. After more than two decades, this event remains one of the city’s peak tourism moments.”

Álvarez added, “October is coming in strong: we’ll see the continuation of U-20 World Cup events, scientific conferences, sports championships, and the CIMA circus festival, all of which will attract both national and international visitors. We expect this high level of occupancy to continue, benefiting tourism and port-side commerce.”

For her part, María José Zapata, president of the Bellavista–Florida Trade Association, highlighted the carnival’s positive impact on the tourism sector.

“This weekend, Valparaíso was bursting with life, with our hotels and hostels at 100% occupancy. On Sunday, the city woke up radiant—with sun, music, smiles, and dancing. From early on, with freshly brewed coffee on the table, we welcomed our visitors with warm hospitality and open hearts. We’re thrilled to see the city alive, with its culinary scene brimming with aromas and flavors,” said María José Zapata.

Finally, Valparaíso Mayor Camila Nieto recalled, “As a municipality, we supported security, sanitation, and essential logistics so that the parade groups could carry out their activities with respect for public space and the city. We are very pleased with the weekend’s positive results—especially the high participation and the 100% hotel occupancy—showing how our culture and the joy of the port city also fuel the local economy.”

El Ciudadano