Venezuela Alleges Far-Right False-Flag Plot to Bomb U.S. Embassy in Caracas

Jorge Rodríguez, who leads Venezuela’s national dialogue efforts, alleged a far-right false-flag plot to target the U.S. Embassy in Caracas with explosives.

“In my capacity as Venezuela’s head of dialogue and peace, I want to announce that through three separate channels we have warned the United States government of a serious threat: a false-flag operation prepared by local far-right extremists seeking to place lethal explosives at the U.S. Embassy,” he said in a statement posted on his Telegram account. Rodríguez is also president of the National Assembly (parliament) of the Caribbean nation.

Rodríguez added that a European embassy was alerted to serve as a communication channel and to inform U.S. diplomatic personnel about the seriousness of the situation and the imminent risk involved.

Jorge Rodríguez, Venezuela’s head of Dialogue and Peace.

The senior official said that, in response, President Nicolás Maduro’s administration has strengthened security around the diplomatic compound—“which our government respects and protects”—to safeguard peace and uphold international law.

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and the United States have been severed since 2019, when, during his first term, Donald Trump backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó after he declared himself interim president in a failed attempt to remove Maduro, who was legitimately elected by voters.

As part of the rupture, the U.S. State Department suspended operations at its embassy in Caracas. Since then, the 10.9-hectare compound, located in the east of the Venezuelan capital, has been occupied by a group of employees.

The government’s complaint comes as Trump has deployed a flotilla—warships, aircraft, and troops—in Caribbean waters near Venezuela’s coast, describing it as an “enhanced counternarcotics operation.”

Caracas has condemned the White House move as a threat to Venezuela’s national security.