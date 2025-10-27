Venezuela Blames CIA and Trinidad and Tobago for Instigating War in the Caribbean

The Venezuelan government reported the capture of a group of mercenaries with direct ties to the U.S. intelligence agency, enabling evidence of an ongoing false flag attack from border waters with Trinidad and Tobago, or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory, aimed at instigating a military confrontation with the Caribbean nation.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Venezuela acusa a la CIA y a Trinidad y Tobago de provocar una guerra en el Caribe

The government of Venezuela accused Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday of military provocation in conjunction with the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), alleging attempts to create a war scenario in the Caribbean.

The Executive Vice President of the Caribbean nation, Delcy Rodríguez, issued an official statement on her social media, asserting that military exercises occurred from October 26 to 30, funded and overseen by the U.S. Southern Command, describing them as a «hostile provocation against Venezuela and a serious threat to Caribbean peace».

In addition, she announced the capture of a group of mercenaries with direct links to the U.S. agency, suggesting that a “false flag attack” was in preparation from border waters with Trinidad and Tobago or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory, aimed at sparking a full military confrontation against her country.

This accusation arose following the initiation of joint military exercises between the two nations off the Venezuelan coast, coinciding with the arrival of the U.S. warship USS Gravely in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Venezuelan government drew historical parallels with the provocations of the USS Maine and the Gulf of Tonkin, which served as pretexts for the wars against Spain in 1898 and Vietnam in 1964, respectively.

The statement explicitly pointed to the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, accusing her of having «relinquished the sovereignty» of her nation to act as «a military colony subordinated to U.S. hegemonic interests, transforming her territory into a U.S. aircraft carrier for war throughout the Caribbean against Venezuela, Colombia, and all of South America».

“By aligning with Washington’s militaristic agenda, Persad-Bissessar aims to aggress against Venezuela, a country that has always maintained a policy of energy cooperation, mutual respect, and Caribbean integration,” it argued.

According to the statement, this adherence to the “militaristic agenda of Washington” violates the United Nations Charter, the proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace approved by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and the principles of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which protect all Caribbean peoples.

The declaration warned that the activities developed by Trinidad and Tobago do not merely consist of defensive exercises, but rather constitute “a colonial operation of military aggression intended to transform the Caribbean into a space for lethal violence and U.S. imperial domination.”

“This treacherous and compromising policy of Trinidad and Tobago’s constitutional principles has resulted in harm to its own people: innocent fishermen have fallen victim to extrajudicial killings in the Caribbean Sea, revealing the repressive and criminal nature of the current government, which fires on its own people under the call of ‘let them kill them all,’ and celebrates the summary execution of Trinidadians while welcoming foreign killer troops,” condemned the Venezuelan government.

The statement concluded with a message reaffirming the Caribbean nation’s sovereign stance: “Venezuela does not accept threats from any vassal government of the U.S. We are not intimidated by military exercises or war cries. The Bolivarian National Armed Force will remain alert and mobilized in perfect Popular-Military-Police union against this grave provocation. Our Republic, heir to Bolívar and Chávez, will always defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its right to live in peace against foreign enemies and their vassals.”

