Violence Case Against Erich Grohs, Elected Libertarian Deputy from Kaiser in Coquimbo, Exposed

A report from The Clinic has revealed a domestic violence case involving Erich Grohs, the newly elected deputy from the Libertarian Party of Johannes Kaiser in Coquimbo (District 5, as shown in the picture).

According to the publication, Grohs «was reported for causing injuries in a domestic violence context at the end of 2023. Evidence gathered by the Public Ministry, presented in a simplified procedure before the Vicuña Court, indicated that Grohs had a heated argument with his partner while driving from La Serena to Vicuña on December 15, 2023,» the article states.

«On that day,» the report continues, «according to the police report, the elected deputy became enraged upon noticing that his partner was recording the verbal altercation inside the car. In front of their child, who was seated in the back, he reportedly shouted: You terrible woman, I’m going to kill you, you motherfucker, you can’t record these audios, you’re going to ruin my political career!”, as documented in the publication.

The note details that «immediately, the accused stopped the vehicle and approached the rear window to try to take the phone from the victim. When he failed to do so, he got back into the vehicle and began to punch the victim’s legs, who was holding their minor child at all times.»

The investigation concluded that the woman sustained a contusion on her right knee and leg, classified as minor injuries.

Furthermore, the Public Ministry’s report states that days later, Grohs «around 5:50 PM, arrived at the victim’s home, where he took his partner’s cellphone to delete the incriminating audios and videos, and fled with it in an unknown direction.»

