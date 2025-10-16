Vivo Yoga Returns: Free Mass Classes to Align, Relax, and Activate Body and Mind for Everyone at GAM

Join us for an exclusive day dedicated to immersing yourself in yoga and other ancient disciplines that nurture the mind, body, and spirit. The eleventh edition of «Vivo Yoga» will feature 17 free classes from various teachers and schools held across the plazas, halls, and rooms of GAM.

Presented by Seguros SURA, the event will take place on Sunday, October 19, and is completely free with prior registration.

The offerings will be diverse and accessible to suit all tastes, ages, levels, and conditions. There will be classes for beginners and advanced practitioners, as well as for families, children, adults, the elderly, and individuals with mobility challenges. Participants can explore various methods, including Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa Yoga, Iyengar Yoga, Integral Yoga, and associated disciplines such as Kalarippayattu, Chi Kung, Thai massage, and circular dances.

“Generating well-being in the community is also part of GAM’s mission, a cultural center designed for sharing, discovering, enjoying, resting, and recreation. That’s why we invite everyone to participate in Vivo Yoga and embrace this nourishing experience, designed for all ages. It’s an opportunity for people to activate themselves, connect, and at the same time relax, in pursuit of their mental and physical health,” comments Alejandra Martí Olbrich, Executive Director of GAM.

“At Seguros SURA, we believe that taking care of health is not just about preventing illnesses; it’s also about giving oneself a moment to feel good. Spaces like these invite us to slow down, breathe deeply, and recharge our energy, reminding us of the importance of maintaining balance between body and mind. In the end, it’s the small acts of self-care and well-being that make a difference in how we live each day and how we shape a more fulfilling and healthy future,” says Ignacio Díaz, Communications Deputy Manager of the company.

Yoga for Everyone

For those exploring this discipline for the first time, there will be classes in Integral Yoga and Iyengar Yoga specifically tailored for beginners. More generally, there will be an inclusive yoga class accessible to all, featuring games and meditation, as well as a session focused on conscious breathing and posture variations that allow participants to explore their own pace.

For advanced practitioners, the Hatha Vinyasa Yoga class will combine asanas (postures) with focal points to lead to a moving meditation state. Additionally, there will be a class dedicated exclusively to developing body awareness and alignment through the maintenance and deepening of postures.

Elderly participants or those with mobility challenges will have the chance to experience Integral Yoga through a gentle practice that respects the individual capabilities of each participant while creating a safe learning environment.

Children and their families can enjoy La Red Yoga Infantil de Chile, which offers a playful experience combining postures, games, and breathing to strengthen family bonds and promote values such as respect and gratitude.

If you seek a deep state of relaxation, the Sound Journeys session will include chants, bowls, gongs, and other instruments from around the world for an internal journey.

Additionally, other disciplines will be featured, such as Kalarippayattu, one of the oldest martial arts from India, where instructor and actor Eyal Meyer from Mauna Kalari will teach and demonstrate some classic sequences.

A class in Chi Kung will also be conducted, a practice integral to traditional Chinese medicine focusing on breathing and smooth, fluid movements. There will also be Circular Dances for meditative movement drawing from traditions of various Balkan cultures. Finally, for those interested in learning about Thai massage, basic stretches, pressures, and sequences of the traditional Thai massage will be explored.

All you need to bring is a mat, comfortable clothing, water for hydration, and you’re all set. We look forward to seeing you at this new edition of Vivo Yoga to connect with yourself, breathe, relax, and meditate.

Event Details

Sunday, October 19

Starting at 10 AM

Cultural Center GAM (Santiago)

Free entry, prior registration at www.gam.cl/vivoyoga25

* Classes with limited availability

The Citizen

Original article: Vuelve «Vivo Yoga» para alinear, relajar y activar el cuerpo y la mente: Clases masivas gratis para todo público en el GAM