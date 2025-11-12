Voting Guide: Jewish Community Releases Candidate List Supporting Israel

The document instructs voters to choose candidates based on their positions regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which may constitute an offense.

Voting Guide: Jewish Community Releases Candidate List Supporting Israel
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Guía de Votación: Comunidad Judía difunde nómina de candidatos a favor de posiciones de Israel

The document urges members of the Jewish Community to select candidates based on their stance regarding the genocide of Israel in Gaza.

The document, titled «Voting Guide for the 2025 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections: Chile Supports Israel,» has sparked controversy as it serves as a guideline for Chileans—regardless of religion or belief—to choose their representatives. Its goal is to support candidates committed to the Jewish people and promoting «peace and healthy coexistence.» Additionally, it aims to prevent individuals deemed «accomplices of Palestinian terrorism»—as stated in the Guide—from holding these positions.

The guide identifies presidential candidates to «not vote for,» primarily left-wing figures who have criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza. Jeannette Jara is opposed for her intention to suspend diplomatic relations, while Eduardo Artés is noted for declaring the ideology of Zionism as fascist, Nazi, genocidal, and infanticidal. Marco Enríquez-Ominami and Harold Mayne-Nicholls are also included in the list.

On the other side, recommended candidates for «yes vote» are predominantly far-right and center-right individuals recognized for their support, such as José Antonio Kast, labeled as a «faithful ally of Israel,» Franco Parisi for considering Israel as a friendly nation and strategic partner, and Evelyn Matthei for not having shown «disrespect to an ambassador as this government has done,» they noted. Johannes Kaiser is even included, having stated that only Christian Palestinian refugees should be allowed to come to Chile.

Legally, this type of dissemination is considered undue electoral influence. Although the guide does not use threats or rewards, its purpose is to direct votes and «determine» the election of representatives, which could be interpreted as ideological coercion on voter freedom, aiming to ensure that voters act under instructions for a specific cause.

Ultimately, the guide extends its recommendations to the elections for Deputies in the Metropolitan Region. Candidates to «yes vote» are those who have generally opposed resolutions calling for a commercial and arms boycott of Israel or who are part of the Chile-Israel Interparliamentary Group. Most of the candidates listed for «not voting» belong to left-wing coalitions.

A directive that outlines which candidacies are complicit in Zionism and genocide in Palestine.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Israel Moves Forward with Death Penalty Legislation for Palestinians as Netanyahu's Minister Celebrates in Parliament

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

UNI Global Union Calls for Immediate Release of Jewish-American Writer David Adler, Still Held After Israel Seized Global Sumud Flotilla

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Ministry of Housing Introduces Guidelines on WhatsApp Use in Condominiums Following Landmark Ruling in Arica

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Which Latin American Countries Turned Their Backs on Cuba at the UN and Why It Matters for the Region

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Recent La Cosa Nostra Poll: Jara Leads Presidential Race, Matthei and Kaiser Tie for Second

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Montalva on Tactical Voting: If a “Spiral of Silence” Takes Hold, Matthei Could Narrow the Gap with Kast

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Franja 2025: Media as the Stronghold of Capital

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Meet María Elena Valenzuela: Candidate for Deputy in District 9

Hace 19 horas
The Citizen

Chilean Cycling Organizations Denounce Israel's Participation in World Track Championships as 'Image-Washing' for Genocide in Gaza

Hace 3 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano