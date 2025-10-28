«Who Benefits When Chile Grows?»: Fundación SOL Critiques Corporate Narrative on Labor Agenda and GDP Growth

Researchers have provided a concerning statistic: half of the workers in Chile earn $3,241 or less (median value) per hour, "equivalent to a quarter of a wheel of Gouda cheese," also noting that in 2024 GDP grew by 2.6%, while the real median hourly wage increased by only $7, or 0.21%. Who truly benefits when Chile grows?

In a letter addressed to the director of Radio Universidad de Chile, Gonzalo Durán, an economist from Fundación SOL and academic at the University of Chile, along with sociologist Benjamín Sáez, challenged the corporate narrative regarding the labor agenda and GDP growth.

«Dear director, last week, the business press headlined: ‘GDP must grow by around 1% annually just to offset the effects of the labor agenda’ (Diario Financiero, October 14). The report, from Juan Bravo — a consultant for SOFOFA — does not reveal any great economic truths; rather, it is concealing an underlying problem,» reads the letter, published on Saturday, October 25.

The specialists went on to state, «What the data shows, without any embellishments, is this: half of the workers in Chile earn $3,241 or less (median value) per hour of work, equal to a quarter of a wheel of Gouda cheese. In 2024, the GDP increased by 2.6%; however, the real median hourly wage rose by just $7, which is a mere 0.21%.»

Moreover, the researchers added, «The fruits of growth are not reaching workers, largely due to power asymmetries.»

The analyst’s recommendation, hired by the business sector, repeats the old theory of trickle-down economics; but do current wages compensate for the value generated by labor? Who really benefits when Chile grows?» concludes the letter.

