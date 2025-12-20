Will President-Elect José Kast Change His Mind About Living in La Moneda Amid Reports of Paranormal Events?

Original article: En La Moneda penan (pero no le digan a Kast)

Following the announcement by President-elect José Kast about his plans to reside with his wife in La Moneda starting March 2026, the Instagram account ‘Allendismo Esotérico’ resurfaced an old article from The Clinic, claiming that paranormal occurrences take place in the government house.

The article, published on the website of the then-weekly magazine on October 9, 2011, was titled «Is Allende Still Haunting La Moneda?»

It describes various phenomena: «Voices. Footsteps. Cries. Slams. Ghosts that pass through police officers. Staff that switch off lights which turn back on by themselves. Journalists who write documents while feeling a whisper on their back. Allende? A palace without ghosts is no palace: and our palace, La Moneda, certainly has its share of stories.»

The article also reveals several testimonies from individuals: “I hear screams, whispers, and sobs,” “water taps turn on and off inexplicably,” “I feel someone breathing on my shoulder while I work on my computer,” “I switch off the lights only for them to turn back on again,” “when I arrive around 5:30 AM, there is someone watching me from the balcony,” “the hand dryer turns on by itself in the bathroom,” “I hear footsteps,” “slams,” and “screams”…

After reading the article, will Kast still be eager to live in La Moneda?

We will continue to keep you informed.

AOM