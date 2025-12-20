Will President-Elect José Kast Change His Mind About Living in La Moneda Amid Reports of Paranormal Events?

Should we tell him? On October 9, 2011, The Clinic published a feature with real testimonies about numerous paranormal events occurring in the government house. Will that change Kast's mind about living in La Moneda?

Will President-Elect José Kast Change His Mind About Living in La Moneda Amid Reports of Paranormal Events?
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: En La Moneda penan (pero no le digan a Kast)

Following the announcement by President-elect José Kast about his plans to reside with his wife in La Moneda starting March 2026, the Instagram account ‘Allendismo Esotérico’ resurfaced an old article from The Clinic, claiming that paranormal occurrences take place in the government house.

The article, published on the website of the then-weekly magazine on October 9, 2011, was titled «Is Allende Still Haunting La Moneda?»

It describes various phenomena: «Voices. Footsteps. Cries. Slams. Ghosts that pass through police officers. Staff that switch off lights which turn back on by themselves. Journalists who write documents while feeling a whisper on their back. Allende? A palace without ghosts is no palace: and our palace, La Moneda, certainly has its share of stories.»

The article also reveals several testimonies from individuals: “I hear screams, whispers, and sobs,” “water taps turn on and off inexplicably,” “I feel someone breathing on my shoulder while I work on my computer,” “I switch off the lights only for them to turn back on again,” “when I arrive around 5:30 AM, there is someone watching me from the balcony,” “the hand dryer turns on by itself in the bathroom,” “I hear footsteps,” “slams,” and “screams”…

After reading the article, will Kast still be eager to live in La Moneda?

We will continue to keep you informed.

AOM

Relacionados

The Citizen

Petro Attacks Kast: "Pinochet Represents Nazis in Latin America's History" as Hitler's Ideas Resurface in the Southern Cone

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

José Antonio Kast Turns His Back on 'Chiloé Region' and Criticizes Indigenous Rights Under Lafkenche Law

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Kast Raises Concerns About Continuity of 40-Hour Work Week Law in ARCHI Debate

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

"It’s Sad That People Choose Their Pinochet": Petro Claims Fascism is Rising in Chile After Election of José Antonio Kast

Hace 5 días

Avoiding 'Human Touch' Spaces: Why Kast Declined Don Francisco and What It Reveals About His Campaign

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Kast Aims to Move On from Panama Case: "I Am Now Free from This Issue"

Hace 10 horas
The Citizen

"A President Does Not Fear His People, He Embraces Them": Boric's Heartwarming Gesture Overshadowing Kast's Security Measures

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Kast Supports Carter's Comments on $6 Billion Budget Cuts, Keeping Details Under Wrap

Hace 7 días
The Citizen

"Kast's Economic Advisor Linked to Collusion Scandals": Manouchehri Challenges Kast Over Controversial Advisor Role

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano