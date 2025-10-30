Xi Jinping Takes the Helm, Calls for Stable US-China Relations After Trump’s Reelection

Original article: Xi toma el timón y pide rumbo estable con EE.UU. tras reelección de Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping has taken charge, urging U.S. President Donald Trump to ensure a stable course in the relations between both nations.

The two leaders met this Thursday in Busan, South Korea, during a crucial meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which provided an opportunity to discuss the growing bilateral tensions.

During the meeting, the Chinese leader employed a naval metaphor to describe the relationship between the two powers.

«You and I are at the helm of U.S.-China relations,» he remarked.

«In the face of winds, waves, and challenges, we must keep the correct course, navigate through this complex landscape, and ensure steady advancement of the great ship that is U.S.-China relations,» Xi emphasized.

He expressed his willingness to continue collaborating with the U.S. to build a solid foundation for U.S.-China relations and create a conducive environment for development in both countries.

The Asian leader highlighted that since Trump’s reelection, they have engaged in three phone conversations, exchanged several letters, and maintained close contact.

Moreover, he noted that during the last round of consultations held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the economic and trade teams from both countries reached a basic consensus on their primary concerns, setting the necessary conditions for Thursday’s meeting in South Korea.

In the fifth round of negotiations since the previous April, both delegations agreed on a «preliminary deal» to ease the trade tensions that have escalated since Trump returned to the White House.

On this matter, Xi referred to the different national conditions and suggested that both sides do not always see eye to eye.

Although he acknowledged that friction is normal for the world’s two largest economies, both now and in the future, he insisted on the possibility of shared prosperity, as reported by Xinhua.

“I have always believed that China’s development aligns with your vision of making America great again. Our two countries have the capacity to succeed and prosper together. Over the years, I have publicly stated numerous times that China and the United States should be partners and friends. This is what history has taught us, and it is what reality demands,” the president emphasized.

Before meeting with Xi, Trump spoke to the press, describing his counterpart as a «very tough negotiator.»

However, the Republican mogul, who on October 10 threatened to impose a 100% tariff on imports from China starting November 1 or earlier, due to an alleged «aggressive trade posture» from the Asian nation, expressed optimism about the possible outcomes of the meeting.

«We are going to have a successful meeting. We have a good relationship. Maybe we will reach an agreement,» he added, asserting he would have a «fantastic relationship for a long time» with his Chinese counterpart.

Agreements on Tariffs and Rare Earths

The meeting between the leaders of China and the U.S. lasted approximately 100 minutes and, although it concluded without a joint statement, it was revealed that the agenda included issues related to tariffs, computer chips, rare earth minerals, and other points of tension between China and the U.S.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced the results achieved by both delegations during their recent economic and trade discussions held in Kuala Lumpur.

In this regard, it reported that the Trump administration halved and set at 10% the so-called «fentanyl tariffs» and will suspend, for an additional year, the reciprocal 24% tariffs imposed on Chinese products, including those from the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

From the ministry, it was also indicated that Beijing would make corresponding adjustments to its countermeasures against Washington’s tariffs and that both sides agreed to continue extending certain tariff exclusion measures.

In remarks to the press aboard Air Force One, the Republican mogul confirmed that he had halved the tariffs on imports from China.

«I agreed to impose a 20% tariff on China for fentanyl [imports to the U.S.], which is a significant tariff, and based on today’s statements, I have reduced it by 10%,” he said, as reported by RT.

It was also revealed that the two leaders reached a one-year trade agreement regarding rare earths and critical minerals. «The issue of rare earths has been resolved, and that is for the world,» Trump emphasized, recognizing Xi as «a great leader, the leader of a very powerful and strong country.»