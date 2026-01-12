Zionism as Terrorism: A Critical Examination of State Violence and Colonialism

Original article: El sionismo es el terrorismo

Terrorism can be defined as the systematic use of violence, coercion, or fear, particularly against civilian populations, to impose a political, ideological, or territorial agenda. Zionism, in its institutionalized state practice by Israel, constitutes terrorism because its project of expansion and maintenance of an ethnic-national state has relied upon acts that fit this definition, namely, the dispossession and forced displacement of the Palestinian people, prolonged military occupation, land colonization, siege of civilian populations (such as Gaza), targeted killings, and collective punishments.

By Bruno Sommer

Zionism, the ideological doctrine advocating for the existence of the State of Israel, is not universally accepted by all Israelis and is increasingly recognized for its inherent tendency towards outright terrorism against others, violating the commandment of «Thou shalt not kill» to impose a permanent occupation and annexation, which has faced criticism even within Jewish families but continues to be supported and financed by some, particularly in relation to armament, war, and occupation.

While Zionism’s founder, Theodor Herzl, publicly spoke of coexistence, he privately devised a plan for land purchases, expropriation, and the gradual dispossession of the Palestinian people.

A similar history occurred in southern Chile, where German settlers expropriated Mapuche lands, serving as an example over decades.

Comparable actions have also transpired concerning Ukrainian lands and a deeply corrupt public apparatus during privatization processes.

The Israeli people, as such, exist as a nation without a state. The creation of their state dates back to an unresolved historical responsibility stemming from the establishment of a Jewish state that was supposed to resolve the issues faced by the diaspora in an anti-Semitic Europe.

These persecutions include not only the well-known atrocities carried out by Hitler and the Nazis but also earlier violent and criminal persecutions in England in 1290, France in 1394, and Spain in 1492, the same year Columbus arrived in Central America.

The diaspora lived without a state because none was established in any of their sacred texts, be it the Zohar, the Torah, and they sought refuge in Eastern Europe, primarily in Poland, Ukraine, and Russia, until Herzl, following his visit to Palestine in 1892, wrote the book that would lead them from supposedly creating community to ultimately initiating boundless expansionist occupation.

Faced with their crisis, they have unleashed war and more criminal acts around the world.

It is essential to distinguish between the Jewish people, with their rich history, culture, and diversity of thought, and the political ideology of Zionism. The criticism presented here specifically targets Zionism as a colonial and expansionist political project that has instrumentalized a national narrative to justify occupation, forced displacement, and systematic violence against the Palestinian people. This condemnation does not stem from prejudice against Jewish individuals, many of whom historically and currently reject Zionism, but from opposition to a state apparatus that practices institutional terrorism, apartheid, and exclusionary racism. Just as other imperial and colonial projects are criticized worldwide, Zionism is denounced for its alliance with global far-right entities and for establishing itself as an ideology of supremacy and domination that betrays universal principles of justice and human dignity, constituting a threat to regional and global peace.

Racism, as practiced by Zionists, not only positions them as enemies of the Palestinian people but also of all humanity, including poor white and brown Jews, as their struggle is both racial and class-based, which poses a significant problem when those believing themselves to be «the chosen ones» commit criminal acts while claiming to be a democracy.

Both the United States and Israel have relentlessly manufactured wars. England and Germany have also played their part in unnoticed imperial endeavors, but others are evident in the «transparency of evil.»

To understand the modern war machine, it is imperative to analyze the role of political Zionism as an ideology of occupation and displacement, and its symbiotic connection with the expanding international far-right.

This nexus provides a narrative framework and a common geopolitical project for international coordination, defending exclusionary nationalism and justifying state violence as a tool of domination beyond their own borders.

A prototype distancing itself from social dialogue and the recognition of multicultural spaces for dialogue and respect, instead adopting anti-immigrant, discriminatory, and xenophobic policies.

The examples are telling and sketch a coordinated global map:

Javier Milei in Argentina, who translates his ideological support for political Zionism into unconditional alignment with the foreign agenda of Israel and the United States, while promoting a violent internal dismantling project, coordinating internationally to eradicate 21st-century socialism.

José Antonio Kast in Chile, whose active support for Israel and connections with Trump’s Republican right and reactionary European sectors position him as a local link in this network, promoting a political-cultural blockade against any community progress, especially if defined as antifascist. It remains to be seen what he will do when he assumes the presidency.

Donald Trump in the United States, whose recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and anti-immigration and law-and-order policies represent the American version of this ideological package, a Christian-Zionist nationalism allied with the most predatory capital. He has even sought to label antifascist movements as terrorists.

Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, as a central architect of the political Zionism of settlement and militarized security, whose alliance with far-right governments in Europe and Latin America has been explicit. His government has not only normalized occupation, but also exported a model of «national security» based on surveillance, demographic control, and displacement, adopted as a reference by similar movements in the West.

Volodymir Zelensky in Ukraine, whose national defense against the Russian invasion has been instrumentalized by this ideological bloc to reinforce narratives of exclusionary sovereignty, ethnic nationalism, and permanent militarization. His alignment with radical right governments in Poland, Hungary, and Italy, and his unconditional support from figures like Trump and Meloni, place him at a geopolitical crossroads where the cause of self-defense intertwines with agendas of global rearmament and consolidation of civilizational blocs.

Viktor Orbán (Hungary): He is the theoretical and practical architect of the «illiberal democracy,» promoting the conspiracy of the «great replacement» and maintaining a cynical and strategic alliance with Netanyahu that serves as a shield against accusations of antisemitism while strengthening an autocratic state based on ethnic-Christian homogeneity.

Nicolas Sarkozy in France, whose presidency foreshadowed a turn towards a pro-Israel identification nationalism and anti-immigration stance. An employee of Rothschild paving the way for even more radical forces like Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour. His rhetoric of «security» and exclusionary republican assimilation fits into the model of a strong state and hard borders promoted by this axis, driving Europe and the world towards an arms race for profit.

Giorgia Meloni in Italy, leader of the post-fascist far-right, whose government combines traditionalist Catholic nationalism with unwavering support for Netanyahu’s Israeli policy and a European agenda of restricted migration and defense of «Western civilization.» Meloni epitomizes the contemporary right-wing international: pro-NATO, anti-globalist in social matters, and aligned with political Zionism as a bastion against Islam and the left.

Even a power like Russia finds itself caught in this contradiction. While its foreign policy is complex, it harbors significant influence from oligarchs and lobbyists with Zionist ideology within its elites, creating internal tension and ambiguity in its stance, demonstrating how this ideology transcends traditional geopolitical blocks. This tactical alliance ultimately serves to protect criminal actions under the banner of «self-defense» or «sovereignty,» whether in Palestine, Ukraine, or in the internal repression of any people claiming dignity.

Those financing this expansion of criminal military actions worldwide fear the Apocalypse but donate to the renowned Palantir, to arms factories, and to the political-communicative actions of Zionism in the so-called fifth-generation war.

The fifth-generation war is an asymmetric conflict that primarily occurs not on conventional battlefields but in the cognitive space, in the brain of each person, reached through the digital fabric of global society. It involves mass manipulation of public perception, algorithmic disinformation, psychological warfare, data hacking, and the creation of hegemonic narratives via social media and news outlets, all aimed at destabilizing nations, undermining political wills, and legitimizing interventions without the need for a formal declaration of war.

As the veil is lifted and everything becomes known, it is time for Din (Justice) to manifest, as they have lost the beauty in their actions, lacking mercy and sweetness, when the terrorism of Zionism became evident.

