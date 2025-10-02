Europe and Latin America Protest Israeli Raid on Global Sumud Flotilla, Denouncing ‘Piracy’ in International Waters

Crowds across Europe and Latin America took to the streets to condemn the raid on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was sailing with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza. Organizers and demonstrators accused Israel of “piracy” in international waters, decried the “kidnapping” of activists, and demanded an end to the blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

According to flotilla spokesperson Saif Abukeshek, Israeli forces intercepted 13 vessels roughly 70 nautical miles off Gaza and detained more than 201 activists from 37 countries—including 30 participants from Spain, 22 from Italy, 21 from Turkey, and 12 from Malaysia. In multiple capitals, protesters called for the detainees’ immediate release and guarantees for their safety.

Alleged Israeli ‘piracy’ against the Sumud Flotilla: a European map of protests

In the early hours of Thursday, demonstrations were held in Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, and Berlin, among other cities. Palestinian flags filled public squares as protesters denounced the boarding of the flotilla’s 13 ships in open waters. In Brussels, marchers moved from Place de la Bourse to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, demanding official condemnation of the raid and clear government statements.

Barcelona raises its voice

In Barcelona, several hundred people rallied outside the Israeli Consulate. Mayor Jaume Collboni posted a message on X:

“From Barcelona, a city of peace, we demand respect for international law and protection for the lives of activists carrying out a humanitarian mission in Gaza. Our voice joins the global outcry to stop the genocide.”

The city’s rally echoed the worldwide call for a humanitarian corridor and for an end to the siege of the Strip.

En Barcelona se ha realizado una concentración en consulado de #Israel en apoyo a los personas detenidas por el estado sionista en los barcos de la #GlobalSumudFlotilla, que se dirigía a Gaza con ayuda humanitaria.#Flotilla#FreePalestine #boicotisrael pic.twitter.com/LwSe9gJPCJ — Manel Márquez 🍉 (@manelmarquez) October 1, 2025

Italy: 10,000 in Rome and a general strike

In Rome, an estimated 10,000 people marched toward Palazzo Chigi. Demonstrators formed a human chain, sang “Bella Ciao”, and announced a general strike for October 3 to protest what organizers call “Israeli genocide.” The union CGIL called a nationwide stoppage for Friday over the “assault on civilian vessels carrying Italian citizens,” which it described as “extremely serious.” Additional actions were reported in Naples, Milan, and Turin.

Breaking: Protests erupt for the Global Sumud Flotilla in Berlin, Spain, and Italy! 🇮🇹 Italians take it further, chanting Bella Ciao and announcing a full strike on October 3. 🈲 The whole world is rising against I$rael’s siege and Gєn0c!dє in Gaza. https://t.co/YVjRgVTdQZ pic.twitter.com/jLZXrsAfEz — Phantom Pain (@phantompain1984) October 1, 2025

Berlin and Brussels: protests at stations and ministries

In Berlin, dozens gathered at the Central Station to show solidarity with the Flotilla and to denounce the raid. In Brussels, protesters urged the government to condemn the operation and to demand safeguards for those detained.

Berlin: People protesting in support of the Global Sumud Flotilla. pic.twitter.com/et433qmFks — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 1, 2025

Istanbul: protests outside consulates

In Istanbul (Turkey), activists demonstrated in front of the U.S. and Israeli consulates, denouncing the operation against the Global Sumud Flotilla and calling for the immediate release of those arrested.

Crowds in Türkiye have gathered outside the Israeli and US consulates in Istanbul to protest Israel’s raid on Global Sumud Flotilla vessels attempting to break the Gaza siege pic.twitter.com/NB0fLbvBjS — TRT World (@trtworld) October 1, 2025

Alleged Israeli ‘piracy’ against the Sumud Flotilla: echo across Latin America

Latin America also saw rallies. In Mexico, Palestinian flags flew in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, San Cristóbal de las Casas, Oaxaca, and other cities. Outside the U.S. Embassy in the capital, protesters chanted “Netanyahu murders, and Trump sponsors”; they also blocked Periférico Sur in support of Palestine and demanded Mexico cut ties with Israel. The Mexican government called for the immediate release of seven nationals who were aboard the Flotilla.

México se moviliza por la Flotilla: bloquean Periférico Sur en apoyo a #Palestina Manifestantes pro palestina cerraron Periférico Sur en #CDMX exigiendo que #México rompa relaciones diplomáticas con Israel, tras la interceptación de la Flotilla Global Sumud. En los barcos… pic.twitter.com/7X84ihtWqs — Sintexto (@SintextoMX) October 2, 2025

In Bogotá, a large rally outside ANDI—which demonstrators criticized for ties to Israel’s economic mission and the mining sector—condemned the operation against the Flotilla and the situation in Gaza. Protests were also reported in Argentina and Colombia condemning the boarding.

What’s next: more marches and calls to lift the blockade

Mobilizations planned for Thursday and Friday point to growing global momentum. The organizers’ stated goals are to stop the violence, free the activists, and immediately lift the blockade on Gaza. Meanwhile, the phrase galvanizing the streets—“Israeli ‘piracy’ against the Sumud Flotilla”—resonates on placards and in statements from European and Latin American squares alike.