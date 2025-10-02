Covering a Genocide: Palestinian Journalists from Gaza Share Firsthand Testimony in Chile

According to figures from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), as of August 11, 2025 Israel has killed 274 media workers in Gaza, 269 of them Palestinian—figures that indicate a systematic campaign to silence victims’ voices and erase the record of the massacre.

Palestinian journalists from Gaza, Rakan S.I Abdelraham and Salah Eldeen Walid Mohamed Abbas, will lead the talk “Covering a Genocide,” where the reporters will share first-hand what it means to practice journalism under bombardment, extreme censorship, and persecution amid the genocide faced by the Palestinian people.

The event, sponsored by the Palestinian Forum, the School of Communication and Image (FCEI) and the Eugenio Chahuán Center for Arab Studies at the University of Chile, together with the Journalists’ Association and the Latin American and Caribbean Forum of Journalism, will take place on Thursday, October 9 at 6:00 p.m. in the Eloísa Díaz Hall of the Main Building of the University of Chile, with free and open admission.

The resilience of the Palestinian press has received international recognition. In May 2024, UNESCO awarded the Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize in Santiago, Chile to the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate, represented by its president Nasser Abu Baker, on behalf of all reporters who risk their lives to inform the world.

This gathering at the University of Chile seeks to reaffirm that killing journalists is a war crime, and that remembrance, public denunciation, and international solidarity are essential to confront the violence that aims to silence the Palestinian people.

Organized by: Palestinian Forum, School of Communication and Image (FCEI) and Eugenio Chahuán Center for Arab Studies at the University of Chile, Journalists’ Association, and Latin American and Caribbean Forum of Journalists.

