Chile Presidential Poll: Jara at 37.3% Tops Kast at 22.2% in First Round, La Cosa Nostra Finds

In the first round, the Unidad por Chile candidate outpaces Partido Republicano’s José Antonio Kast by a wide 15.1-point margin.

Chile Presidential Poll: Jara at 37.3% Tops Kast at 22.2% in First Round, La Cosa Nostra Finds
Autor: Cristian
Cristian

The latest La Cosa Nostra (LCN) survey led by sociologist Alberto Mayol, conducted in the second half of September, confirms Unidad por Chile candidate Jeannette Jara as the frontrunner in the first round of November’s presidential election.

Asked, “Suppose the following names reach the first round to elect Chile’s president. Who would you vote for?”, 37.3% chose the former Labor and Social Security minister, keeping her clearly and firmly in first place.

José Antonio Kast of the Partido Republicano placed second with 22.2%.

With this result, Jara holds a 15.1-point advantage over Kast.

According to the poll, Chile Vamos candidate Evelyn Matthei is third with 18.2%.

Partido Nacional Libertario candidate Johannes Kaiser is fourth with 13.8%, followed by Harold Maynne Nicholls (4%), Franco Parisi (2.8%), Marco Enríquez-Ominami (1.0%)
and Eduardo Artés (0.7%).

Runoff scenarios

Conducted September 17–26 among 600 respondents, Mayol’s study also explored potential second-round matchups.

When asked, “Suppose Jeannette Jara and José Antonio Kast advance to a runoff. Who would you vote for?”, 41% said they would definitely vote for the ruling-coalition candidate and 53% said it was likely. For the far-right contender, 47% said they would definitely vote for him and 7% said it was likely.

In a hypothetical Jara–Matthei runoff, 36% said they would definitely vote for Jara and 5% said they were likely to back the former Labor and Social Security minister.

Meanwhile, 45% said they would definitely vote for Evelyn Matthei and 14% said they were likely to do so.

For a hypothetical Jara–Johannes Kaiser runoff, 43% said they would definitely vote for the Unidad por Chile candidate and 4% said they were likely to support her.

On the other side, 42% said they would definitely vote for Kaiser and 11% said they were likely to do so.

Relacionados

Cristian

Primera y clara: Jara 37,3% frente a Kast 22,2% en primera vuelta, según La Cosa Nostra

Hace 3 minutos
Cristian

Jara sigue primera (36%) y el voto pragmático podría acortar distancias en el balotaje, según La Cosa Nostra

Hace 1 mes
Cristian

Jara lidera primera vuelta: 36% vs 25% de Kast y 20% de Matthei, según La Cosa Nostra

Hace 2 semanas
Cristian

Mayol compara el proyecto de Kast con el de Milei: “Un año de navegar y después muchas dificultades”

Hace 3 semanas
Cristian

14th Primavera del Libro Comes to Estadio Nacional Park: 230+ Publishers, Free Events, and a Lively Literary “Happy Hour”

Hace 15 horas
Cristian

Criteria confirma la tendencia: Jeannette Jara lidera con 30%

Hace 3 semanas
Cristian

¿Quién crees que será el próximo presidente (a)? Jeannette Jara arrasa con 34 %, según Criteria

Hace 3 meses
Cristian

Primera y firme: Jara encabeza con 29% la intención de voto en primera vuelta, según Criteria

Hace 1 semana
Cristian

"Escuché lo mismo hoy y en los 5 foros de la semana pasada": Jeannette Jara emplaza a Kast en vivo y evidencia su falta de propuestas concretas

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano