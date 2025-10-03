Fact-Check Confirms Viral Claim: RN Deputy’s Wife Received 3.7 Million Pesos in Overtime from Santiago Municipality

A viral social media post claims that Marjorie Vásquez—psychologist, member of National Renewal (RN), and wife of deputy Eduardo Durán—was paid millions of pesos in overtime for three consecutive months while serving as a municipal employee in Santiago, where fellow RN member Mario Desbordes is mayor.

Fact-checking outlet Fast Check CL reviewed the claim by consulting official records via Chile’s Transparency portal. After cross-checking municipal data and figures, the team concluded the claim is true.

Desbordes está pagando favores políticos a toda la derecha. La esposa del diputado Eduardo Duran (RN) Marjorie Vásquez, lleva algunos meses a contrata y ha recaudado $8.144.987 solo en horas extras. Así es esta gente, promete austeridad, pero estando en el poder roba descarada%. pic.twitter.com/2rD0nierSu — Tarquino Paspala (@TarquinoPaspala) October 3, 2025

Vásquez is a psychologist and, since December 6, 2024, has served as head of Social Services on a fixed-term appointment within the Subdirectorate of Social Services at the Municipality of Santiago.

Posts circulating online allege she received, for June, July, and August, 1,218,318 pesos, 1,265,861 pesos, and 1,226,615 pesos, respectively, in overtime payments.

🔴 Hablemos de Grasa Estatal 👀 🗣 Miren las horas Extras que el Alcalde de Santiago (Mario Desbordes) paga a la esposa del Diputado Eduardo Durán, Marjorie Vazquez en la Municipalidad de Santiago: 💰 Junio: $1.218.318

💰 Julio: $1.265.861

💰 Agosto: $1.226.615 pic.twitter.com/ToFoLBSbEB — (FRAPP)🇵🇸🇨🇱 EN LA JARANETA ✊️ #Jara2026 (@Informa3Chile) October 1, 2025

Fast Check CL checked the Santiago Municipality’s Transparency site and verified these sums.

First, the outlet confirmed that between December 2024 and August 2025, the official’s average gross monthly pay was 4,864,938 pesos.

However, for June, July, and August, she received 1,218,318 pesos, 1,265,881 pesos, and 1,226,115 pesos, respectively, in overtime (daytime and holiday shifts).

Although there is a minor discrepancy—less than 1,000 pesos—compared with the figures initially posted on social media, Fast Check CL noted that this variance “does not change the rating of the content.”

Adding up the overtime, the fact-check found that “over the eight months analyzed, Vásquez received an average of 1,187,700 pesos per month” in overtime alone.

Who Is Marjorie Vásquez? Her Profile and Ties to RN

Marjorie Vásquez is not an unknown bureaucrat. She is an active political figure with her own track record and a direct family link to the leadership of National Renewal (RN).

A psychologist by training, she was elected councilor in La Cisterna in 2021. In the 2024 municipal elections, she ran for mayor of the same commune, winning 30.44% of the vote but finishing behind the current mayor, Joel Olmos, by 1,893 ballots.

Fast Check CL accessed Vásquez’s marriage certificate via the Civil Registry, confirming she is married to RN deputy Eduardo Durán. This is also reflected in Durán’s most recent Declaration of Interests and Assets (DIP), updated for his re-election bid.

This background adds political sensitivity to the sizeable payments, linking an RN lawmaker’s immediate family member to significant overtime earnings at a municipality led by another RN figure, Mayor Mario Desbordes.

Santiago Municipality’s Explanation

Amid the controversy, the Municipality of Santiago provided an explanation to the outlet, focusing on the nature of the position held by Vásquez.

“Overtime payments for management positions are justified by the nature of their duties, which include coordinating social emergencies, fire responses, and shelters connected to the Security and Coexistence Program (PSC),” City Hall stated.

According to the municipality, “these operations run continuously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which requires managers to extend their workday to ensure uninterrupted service.”

Regarding authorization criteria, the municipality said that “overtime is approved for management roles whose work is critical to the proper functioning of emergency and social support operations.”

Documentation of Duties: What Work Is Done on Overtime?

One of the main questions online has been whether the work paid for is actually performed. The Municipality of Santiago says there is rigorous documentation.

“Every overtime hour is backed by reports detailing the specific tasks performed,” the municipality said.

Among the duties cited are “coordinating fire responses, activating ‘Código Azul’ (Code Blue) during extreme cold, and continuous oversight of the PSC in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development and Family.”

The municipality added that these records allow it to “verify the work actually performed.”

Addressing questions about legality, City Hall stated that “all payments have been reviewed in line with the limits and provisions set by the Office of the Comptroller General,” adding that “they comply with the Municipal Civil Service Statute and specific Comptroller rulings governing overtime,” according to Fast Check CL.

Fast Check’s Verdict: Viral Claim Confirmed

After an in-depth review of public data and figures, the outlet rated the overtime payments to Vásquez as “#Real.”

Its conclusion stated: “According to official records obtained via the Santiago Municipality Transparency portal, during June, July, and August of this year, Marjorie Vásquez received 1,218,318 pesos, 1,265,881 pesos, and 1,226,115 pesos, respectively, in overtime. The municipality says these payments are justified by the managerial nature of her role—which includes coordinating services that operate 24/7—and that each hour is supported by documented work logs.”

Beyond the fact-check, the case feeds a broader public debate about compensation for senior trust positions in municipal government and the oversight mechanisms governing this type of expenditure.