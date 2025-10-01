Israel Accused of Violating International Law After Intercepting Gaza-Bound Global Sumud Flotilla; Video Shows Greta Thunberg Detained

In recent hours, several international media outlets reported that Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla as it sailed toward Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians, prompting allegations of international law violations.

At the same time, photos and videos began circulating across social media showing Israeli troops boarding multiple vessels and detaining passengers. Israeli authorities also released footage showing Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg being taken into custody, stating the crew would be brought to an Israeli port.

The Global Sumud Flotilla comprises more than 50 boats carrying around 600 people. Among those on board are former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, several Spanish citizens, and dozens of international figures, including Swedish-Chilean lawmaker Lorena Delgado.

🔴Israel ha interceptado la flotilla humanitaria rumbo a Gaza, abordando varios barcos y cortando sus comunicaciones.

El gobierno israelí ha difundido un vídeo con la detención de Greta Thunberg y asegura que la tripulación será llevada a un puerto israelí.

La ONU denuncia que… pic.twitter.com/8EiYFrc6Ge — Almudena Ariza (@almuariza) October 1, 2025

🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA | Mensaje del diputado español Juan Bordera desde la Global Sumud Flotilla que va rumbo a Gaza: "Estoy grabando esto a punto de ser interceptados por un bloqueo militar de más de 10 embarcaciones, no sabemos qué va a pasar". pic.twitter.com/JzySxQy4qv — Rubén Hood 🇵🇸 (@RubenHood15M) October 1, 2025

🔴 Israel acaba de asaltar la Global Sumud Flotilla ilegalmente en aguas de Gaza. Exigimos la liberación inmediata de los miembros detenidos ilegalmente. No puede haber impunidad contra un Estado genocida que se salta el derecho internacional. 👉 Romper relaciones comerciales y… pic.twitter.com/3jUB1Ymlxp — Más Madrid (@MasMadrid__) October 1, 2025

AHORA | A pesar de la presencia de la armada israelí, la tripulación de la flotilla se mantiene fuerte y firme a sus convicciones humanitarias responde con cánticos de resistencia y llamamientos a la Palestina Libre.

via @GlobalSumudF pic.twitter.com/nSIUH3Ypxv — PIENSAPRENSA 357 mil Seguidores (@PiensaPrensa) October 1, 2025

Después de que Israel los amenazara a través de la radiocon arrestarlos… un activista de la "Global Sumud Flotilla" responde: "Estamos llevando leche para bebés y medicinas, en una misión humanitaria, y ustedes están cometiendo un crimen de guerra." pic.twitter.com/Ua6fiMl1w2 — Palestina Hoy (@Palestinahoy01) October 1, 2025

Israeli forces have intercepted Alma, the lead boat of the Global Sumud Flotilla, in international waters – a direct breach of international law. The boat was carrying humanitarian aid and peaceful activists on their way to Gaza.

Contact has been lost. pic.twitter.com/AArvOFoY7p — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) October 1, 2025

Israel is intercepting the Gaza flotilla ships, carrying humanitarians and aid to a starving population, right now. This cartoon is 15 years old, in case you think this is something new. pic.twitter.com/u4yN0EogM5 — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) October 1, 2025

#ÚLTIMAHORA ❗️❗️Israel confirmó la interceptación de la flotilla Sumud-Hamás. Los activistas fueron trasladados a puerto y el Ministerio de Exteriores aseguró que Greta y sus compañeros se encuentran seguros y con buen estado de salud.https://t.co/S4wsGS9RQd https://t.co/nyagoKkm3B pic.twitter.com/5PXHsSqgo5 — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) October 1, 2025

📍 Live position of vessels of the Global flotilla with AIS transmitters emitting: Donna, Seulle, Mikeno VI, The fox hat, Estrella y Manuel. A few miles behind is "Adara" that was intercepted, and the group of 30+ is approaching the position of the Handala (Navarn) & Gaza. https://t.co/gfQSCz7ph6 pic.twitter.com/KKrwmEsidy — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) October 1, 2025

Developing story