Israel Accused of Violating International Law After Intercepting Gaza-Bound Global Sumud Flotilla; Video Shows Greta Thunberg Detained

By press time (7 p.m. in Chile), 70 people had been detained and four vessels intercepted. Flotilla organizers said Israeli authorities promised to handle distribution of the humanitarian aid, but the activists refused and insist on delivering directly to Palestinian territory. Developing story.

In recent hours, several international media outlets reported that Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla as it sailed toward Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians, prompting allegations of international law violations.

At the same time, photos and videos began circulating across social media showing Israeli troops boarding multiple vessels and detaining passengers. Israeli authorities also released footage showing Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg being taken into custody, stating the crew would be brought to an Israeli port.

The Global Sumud Flotilla comprises more than 50 boats carrying around 600 people. Among those on board are former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, several Spanish citizens, and dozens of international figures, including Swedish-Chilean lawmaker Lorena Delgado.

Developing story

