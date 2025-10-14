Chiles Chamber of Deputies has sent to the Senate the bill (bulletins 15869 and 16821) that regulates the use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems in Chile, an initiative designed to promote the creation, development, innovation, and deployment of these technologies.

The Ministry of Science welcomed the bills progress and emphasized that it establishes «a regulatory framework that ensures the sustainable and ethical development of this technology in the service of people, consistent with democratic principles and the rule of law».

«Unlike other countries that have adopted nonbinding or fragmented approaches, Chiles proposal sets out clear, comprehensive, and enforceable rules that balance rights protections with the promotion of innovation,» the ministry said.

What does the bill say?

A defining feature is that it regulates how AI systems are used rather than the technology itself, applying a proportional, risk-based approach. This allows requirements to scale with potential impact on the public, focusing oversight on areas where health, safety, or fundamental rights could be affected, the Ministry of Science explained.

«The question isnt whether Chile will have artificial intelligence, but the rules under which we will use it. And this bill offers three assurances: protected rights, enabled innovation, and public trust,» said Minister Aldo Valle.

In that context, lawmakers approved amendments to strengthen data privacy and governance. The role of the Council for Transparency was expanded under Law 20.285, and transparency obligations were added requiring AI system operators that generate synthetic content (audio, image, video, or text) to label it as such or clearly disclose when it has been artificially manipulated.

The risk-use classifications were also redefined. They are:

Unacceptable: prohibited because they violate fundamental rights.

High: can harm rights if they fail or are misused.

Limited: no significant risk of manipulation, deception, or error.

No evident risk: uses that do not fall into the previous categories.

For unacceptable-risk uses, «subliminal manipulation» through AI is banned when it induces harmful behaviors or undermines informed decision-making, except for therapeutic purposes with explicit consent.

Notably, several provisions from the original draft did not pass, including the creation of an advisory council and the specific oversight mechanism for enforcing the law.

Responsible use

To move toward a more complete framework, President Borics government merged its bill with a parliamentary proposal and submitted it to Congress on May 7, 2024.

The initiative reflects the work of the AI Experts Committee, dialogue tables with industry, academia, and civil society, and guidance from international bodies such as UNESCO and the OECD. The goal is to set clear rules for those who develop, deploy, or market AI systems, provide certainty for industry, foster entrepreneurship, and promote ethical, transparent, and responsible use of these technologies.

In August 2025, the Executive introduced amendments to improve implementation without altering the core principles. Highlights include adding the States role in enabling infrastructure—aligned with the National Data Centers Plan—strengthening safe innovation, and creating public AI literacy programs.

«This proposal is part of the States effort to drive responsible technological development, where innovation and the protection of fundamental rights advance in balance, ensuring artificial intelligence truly serves the countrys well-being and development,» the ministry noted.

«Artificial intelligence only makes sense if it expands rights, improves quality of life, and strengthens democracy. And Chile, beyond any change of administration, has decided to put technology at the service of human dignity and the common good,» Minister Valle emphasized.

APPROVED ✅ | The Chamber sent to @Senado_Chile the bill regulating artificial intelligence systems, robotics, and related technologies. However, several provisions were rejected, including the creation of the AI Technical Advisory Council. — Diputadas y Diputados de Chile (@Camara_cl) October 13, 2025

