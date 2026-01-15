Court Rejects Sichel’s Appeal Over Street Closures for Bad Bunny Concert

Original article: Justicia declaró inadmisible recurso de Sichel por cierre de calles en concierto de Bad Bunny The Santiago Court of Appeals deemed inadmissible and dismissed the protective action filed by Ñuñoa Mayor Sebastián Sichel against the Metropolitan Presidential Delegation regarding the street closures for the Bad Bunny concert at the National Stadium

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Justicia declaró inadmisible recurso de Sichel por cierre de calles en concierto de Bad Bunny

The Santiago Court of Appeals deemed inadmissible and dismissed the protective action filed by Ñuñoa Mayor Sebastián Sichel against the Metropolitan Presidential Delegation regarding the street closures for the Bad Bunny concert at the National Stadium.

According to La Tercera, the court noted that the precautionary action «lost opportunity» as the event that prompted the filing had already concluded.

The same outlet reported that Sichel has since initiated a second legal action on behalf of the Ñuñoa municipality, this time against the National Sports Institute, which manages the stadium.

In response, the concert’s organizing company, Bizarro, defended against Sichel’s claims, stating, «We had over three meetings with his team at the Presidential Delegation, and more than just mentioning his officials, a woman representing a parking concession was speaking,» said Bizarro’s manager, Daniel Merino.

Merino further explained, «I personally met with both the previous and current administration of his Municipality and offered to set up a neighborhood enrollment system for the stadium residents, issuing them a permanent credential to allow free movement on the streets during closures. Unfortunately, we never received a response to that proposal.»

He added, «I deeply empathize with the stadium neighbors, but the closures are very necessary to prevent serious security incidents that occurred in the past. Of course, they negatively affect those who live or work in the area, but there’s no other way to protect ourselves from the reselling gangs and street vendors attempting to breach the event’s security.»

We will continue to provide updates.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Ñuñoa Councilor Files Complaint Against Mayor Sichel for Document Forgery and Data Manipulation

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

CPJ Urges Chilean Authorities to Stop Harassment of Journalists and Withdraw Legal Actions Against El Ciudadano and Contrapoder

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

“No More Genocide in Gaza” Banner Gets Fan Ejected from Chile’s National Stadium at U-20 Match, Faces Stadium Ban

Hace 4 meses
The Citizen

Codelco's Legal Action Against Former Judge Vivanco Alleges Bribery and Money Laundering in 'Bielorussian Doll' Case

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Temuco Court Grants Amparo in Favor of Mapuche Children Affected by Violent PDI Raid

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Ex-Minister Verónica Sabaj's Legal Case Reaches Agreement; Verdict Scheduled for January 27

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Santiago Appeals Court Dismisses Punta Peuco Inmates' Appeal Against Common Prisoner Admissions

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Union Leader Tortured at National Stadium After Coup: Court Orders State to Pay $50 Million

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Former Punta Peuco Inmates Lose Fight Over Personal Refrigerators: Court Upholds Gendarmería's Decision

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano