Court Rejects Sichel’s Appeal Over Street Closures for Bad Bunny Concert

Original article: Justicia declaró inadmisible recurso de Sichel por cierre de calles en concierto de Bad Bunny

The Santiago Court of Appeals deemed inadmissible and dismissed the protective action filed by Ñuñoa Mayor Sebastián Sichel against the Metropolitan Presidential Delegation regarding the street closures for the Bad Bunny concert at the National Stadium.

According to La Tercera, the court noted that the precautionary action «lost opportunity» as the event that prompted the filing had already concluded.

The same outlet reported that Sichel has since initiated a second legal action on behalf of the Ñuñoa municipality, this time against the National Sports Institute, which manages the stadium.

Together with neighbors around the National Stadium, we presented a new protective action due to the mass events at the venue. Our goal is to ensure that streets in #Ñuñoa are never closed again, that the rights of residents are not violated, and that no company… pic.twitter.com/Rkl9lzGHai — Sebastián Sichel (@sebastiansichel) January 14, 2026

In response, the concert’s organizing company, Bizarro, defended against Sichel’s claims, stating, «We had over three meetings with his team at the Presidential Delegation, and more than just mentioning his officials, a woman representing a parking concession was speaking,» said Bizarro’s manager, Daniel Merino.

Merino further explained, «I personally met with both the previous and current administration of his Municipality and offered to set up a neighborhood enrollment system for the stadium residents, issuing them a permanent credential to allow free movement on the streets during closures. Unfortunately, we never received a response to that proposal.»

He added, «I deeply empathize with the stadium neighbors, but the closures are very necessary to prevent serious security incidents that occurred in the past. Of course, they negatively affect those who live or work in the area, but there’s no other way to protect ourselves from the reselling gangs and street vendors attempting to breach the event’s security.»

We will continue to provide updates.