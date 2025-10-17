Family Calls for Nationwide Mobilization on November 8 to Remember Julia Chuñil’s Disappearance

Original article: 8 de noviembre por Julia Chuñil: familia llama a movilizarse en todos los territorios a un año de su desaparición

A «broad and urgent» call to action for communities across the country was made by the family of Julia Chuñil Catricura, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the forced disappearance of the environmental defender and Mapuche leader.

The 72-year-old president of the Putreguel Indigenous Community was last seen on November 8, 2024, in the Huichaco area of Máfil, located in the Los Ríos region, and since then, her whereabouts remain unknown.

In a statement shared on social media, her family emphasized that Julia’s disappearance, affectionately referred to as «papay» (grandmother in Mapuche), is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of violence against those who defend their land.

«Our papay was made to disappear simply for being Mapuche and for protecting a native forest and its animals in ancestral territory in the commune of Máfil, Los Ríos region,» they declared.

They also highlighted the historical role that Julia played in protecting land, water, and forests.

«She, like many older individuals in rural areas, held a crucial historical role: to protect the land, water, and forests. Therefore, her absence is not a coincidence but part of the structural violence faced by those who defend life and territory,» they argued.

Victims of Violence

The statement denounced that their pursuit of truth and justice has been met with criminalization and violence.

They recalled that one of the harshest episodes occurred during a peaceful demonstration in Santiago for Indigenous Resistance Day.

«On October 12, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, I was repressed in Santiago while peacefully holding a sign with my grandmother’s image, demanding justice,» recounted a family member in the first person.

They further noted, «I was attacked with tear gas and water cannons while my Mapuche nation cried out for justice.»

«In a country that claims to be democratic for 35 years, there is still repression, disappearances, and silencing of those who are not favored by economic powers and the State,» condemned Chuñil’s family.

Mapuche Struggle Born from Pain and Resistance

In this context, the call for November 8 is clear, emphasizing that this is not just any march but a mobilization with defined identity and purpose.

«We ask that those who organize and lead the marches be our pu lamngen (Mapuche brothers/sisters), in our traditions and ayekawe (ceremonial events), to bestow greater newen (spiritual strength) upon this struggle,» they stated in the text.

The family made it clear that «this is a Mapuche struggle, born from the pain and resistance of our people.» However, they extended an invitation «to all people—Mapuche and non-Mapuche—who feel the injustice and the need to accompany, to do so with respect and empathy.»

They also stressed, «We do not want party flags or political groups» participating in the mobilization.

«This cause does not belong to any organization but to the family, the Mapuche people, and those who fight against the pain of injustice,» the text reads.

This request aims for unity around familial grief and the demand for justice, leaving aside other agendas.

«We deeply appreciate the steadfast and sincere support received, and we urge everyone to put aside differences to unite in a single voice: Chew muley Julia Chuñil Catricura, where is Julia Chuñil Catricura?» they emphasized.

Unity and Strength Against Criminalization and Threats

The message concludes with a declaration of strength and determination from Julia’s family in the face of intimidation.

«As a family, we will remain united, strong against criminalization and threats, for the truth always comes to light,» they indicated.

«A year after her disappearance, we continue to demand to know where she is (…)Justice for Julia Chuñil Catricura,» they concluded.