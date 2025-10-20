Gaza Reports 57 Deaths and 158 Injuries Amid Continued Israeli Bombings Despite Ceasefire

Original article: La tregua no se cumple: Gaza denuncia 57 muertos y 158 heridos por bombardeos israelíes

The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Monday that local hospitals received 57 fatalities and 158 injuries over the past 24 hours, highlighting the ongoing assaults from Tel Aviv despite ceasefire agreements reached between the government of Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

According to the health institution’s report, 45 victims died in direct attacks, while 12 were killed during body recovery operations, emphasizing the extreme danger faced by those attempting to rescue the deceased.

Furthermore, they warned that many bodies remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, where civil defense teams and ambulances are unable to access due to the intensity of the relentless bombardments carried out by the Zionist regime.

With these new casualties, the total death toll in the ongoing Israeli genocide against Gaza, which intensified from October 2023, rises to 68,216, with the majority being women and children, and 170,361 injured.

Over 80 Ceasefire Violations by Israel

Simultaneously, the Governmental Information Office in Gaza released a harsh report accusing Israel of committing 80 violations since the announcement of the end of the war, which they labeled a blatant breach of the ceasefire resolution and international humanitarian law.

It’s important to recall that the agreement announced by Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas leader in Gaza and head of the negotiating delegation, was supposed to conclude the aggression against the Palestinian people by Israel, outlining key points such as a permanent ceasefire, withdrawal of occupation forces, entry of humanitarian aid, opening the Rafah crossing in both directions, and prisoner exchange.

According to the document, violations committed by Tel Aviv go beyond air and artillery strikes, including land and naval operations.

«Among the most recent aggressions, the martyrdom of two Palestinians was reported in the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, after being shot by Israeli forces in the Al-Shaaf area,» reported Al Mayadeen.

This incident was confirmed by a medical source from the Baptist Hospital, who indicated that both victims died from gunfire while Israeli warboats bombed the coastline and other vehicles of the Zionist regime fired from the eastern part of the city.

Hospitals on the Brink and Civilian Attacks

The healthcare infrastructure, already on the verge of collapse after months of conflict, continues to receive a steady stream of casualties. Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza is among the most impacted and reported receiving 24 deceased and 74 injured over the last 24 hours due to Israeli attacks on civilian camps in central Gaza.

The violence has not been confined to a single area but has spread throughout the coastal enclave. Medical sources quoted by Al Mayadeen reported that 44 Palestinians were killed at various locations within the enclave due to Israeli artillery fire.

*Featured image: Al Mayadeen.