Impunity Reigns in Chile: Court Acquits Claudio Crespo

Claudio Crespo has been acquitted. Despite evidence showing that he fired non-lethal pellets at Gustavo Gatica, resulting in permanent blindness, the Santiago Oral Criminal Court ruled that his actions were justified under «self-defense.» This legal loophole stems from the Nain-Retamal Law, which has ensured impunity for state agents involved in human rights violations during the protests. Without this law, Crespo would have faced charges for unlawful coercion.

The Nain-Retamal Law was not only championed by the right-wing but was also supported by ruling party votes (Democratic Socialism) and even President Gabriel Boric, who promoted the law immediately after it was sent by Congress, evading any challenge before the Constitutional Court. Contrary to its professed aim of combating crime, this law has primarily served to obstruct the pursuit of justice. Despite human rights defenders warning against and mobilizing against this legislation, the government pushed forward regardless.

The judicial impunity reminiscent of the dictatorship is resurfacing. While people express shock at events in other countries, they remain silent about human rights violations occurring in our own. There remains a possibility to overturn this legal classification through the Santiago Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court, which we hope will happen in the coming months. Yesterday, today, and always, we will continue to demand justice for Gustavo and all victims of human rights violations during the Social Uprising, striving for a day when Chile will no longer be hindered by injustice.

